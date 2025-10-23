Times Square New Year’s Eve ball might look a bit different this year. Here’s why.

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the last few months of 2025 wrap up, New York City is preparing for its annual New Year’s Eve ball drop.

The annual New Year's ball drop dates back to 1907, when it was used to celebrate the opening of The New York Times Building. Now, the ball sits on the roof of One Times Square as it descends from a flagpole starting at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, one minute before the new calendar year begins.

However, for only the ninth time since it was first dropped 118 years ago, the ball is being updated.

The new ball will feature 5,280 Waterford crystals, the official crystal of Times Square New Year’s Eve.

“The Times Square ball is more than just an icon of celebration. It’s a canvas for artistry and light. Each Waterford crystal disc is meticulously crafted to capture and reflect brilliance, creating a spectacle that transforms precision into poetry,” Emily Brophy, senior brand activation manager and global brand ambassador for Waterford, told People.

The first ball was dropped in New York City in 1907 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“To see our crystal illuminate one of the world’s most celebrated moments is to witness craftsmanship at its highest calling, where beauty, heritage, and innovation converge in a single, breathtaking display.”

Compared to last year’s New Year’s ball, the upcoming iteration will have 2,592 more crystals and is the first ball to consist of spherical crystals in three different sizes instead of the previous triangular ones.

The individual crystals will each have a different pattern meant to embody the theme of “Infinite Joy, Infinite Light, Infinite Beginnings” for the year.

This year, One Times Square is offering a new Premium Ball Experience where visitors can help adorn the new ball by removing one of the 2025 crystals and replacing it with a new 2026 Waterford crystal. Old crystals can also be taken home as a souvenir.

The first New Year’s ball in 1907 was made out of iron and wood, and was covered in 100 25-watt light bulbs, weighing a whopping 700 pounds. The ball has been dropped every year since then, aside from 1942 and 1943, due to the Second World War.

The light bulbs were not replaced with LED technology until 2007, which increased both the brightness of the ball and the range of colors available. The current New Year’s ball is 12 feet wide and weighs six tons.