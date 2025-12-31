The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
What stores are open and closed on New Year’s Day?
Post offices and banks in the US will be closed on the federal holiday
2026 is finally here — and that means it’s the first federal holiday of 2026. As such, many of your local retailers won’t be operating as usual on New Year’s Day.
On January 1, banks and the U.S. postal service are closed for the day, and many workers have time off, depending on their employer’s policies.
Some retailers also observe the holiday, keeping their doors closed — as they do on Christmas Day and Thanksgiving. Others remain open on January 1, either observing regular business hours or for a reduced schedule.
From Walmart to Trader Joe’s, here’s a look at which stores are open and which are closed on New Year’s Day.
Target
While Target is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, this is not the case for New Year’s Day. In fact, the retailer will be operating during its normal business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., but those hours vary based on location.
Costco
Costco is observing the federal holiday, with all stores closed entirely on New Year’s Day.
Walmart
Walmart will be open on New Year’s Day, during its normal business hours, which range from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe’s will be closed on January 1 and reopen during its usual hours the next day.
BJ’s
BJ’s is open on New Year’s Day, but with adjusted hours. Most stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wegmans
Wegman will be open on New Year’s Day during its normal hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods will be open on January 1, but will close early. Although it depends on the location, most stores will be closed by 8 p.m., instead of their usual closing time of 10 p.m.
Kroger
Kroger will be open during its regular hours on New Year’s Day. However, pharmacies in the stores will be closed.
Aldi
Aldi is also observing the federal holiday, with all stores closed on New Year’s Day. Aldi will reopen during normal business hours on January 2.
CVS
CVS will be open on New Year’s Day, but some stores will have limited hours, which can be found on the brand’s website.
Starbucks
Most Starbucks stores are open during their usual hours on New Year’s Day. However, specific closing and opening times vary for each store.
Dunkin’ Donuts
Dunkin’ Donuts will be open on January 1, but some stores may be operating with limited hours.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks