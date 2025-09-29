New tastes and tipples to add to your list

Offering everything from reimagined classics to bold new taste sensations, these food and drink trailblazers are shaping the way we eat, sip and savour.

Tempt yourself with chocolates too good to share

( Guylian )

If you thought that premium Belgian chocolates couldn’t get any more enticing, then think again.

Guylian, purveyor of the iconic chocolate sea shells, has just made your little indulgent moments even sweeter with the introduction of a new Temptations range. Discover new Guylian Temptations Salted Caramel, individually wrapped seahorse shapes in a milk chocolate shell with a luscious liquid salted caramel filling.

Each box contains 17 chocolates containing silky caramel and a touch of sea salt, perfect for a midweek treat, a sweet little break or as a thoughtful gesture for yourself or someone else. Or, opt for the Guylian Temptations Mix of four irresistible flavours: original praline, milk truffle, crunchy biscuit and the new salted caramel.

Find them online at guylian.com and in Sainsbury’s, Asda and WH Smith 1 October 2025.

Elevate everyday dishes with award-winning cheese

( Stilton )

Smooth, buttery and creamy, 1912 Artisan Stilton® is a Stilton like no other. Hand-selected and triple-graded by master cheesemakers, it’s crafted with fresh milk collected daily from its farmer-owned co-operative in rural Leicestershire. With a well-balanced tang that lingers on the palate, every piece is carefully matured and monitored to deliver layers of flavour and a truly exceptional taste experience. Twice recognised with Great Taste awards in 2023 and 2024, 1912 Artisan Stilton® is as versatile as it is distinctive. The Clawson Farms dairy is a co-operative of over 30 farms with strong ties to the local community outside Melton Mowbray and every piece reflects a proud farm-to-fork story more than a century in the making.

Find 1912 Artisan Stilton® at 1912.co.uk and many leading UK supermarkets.

Cosy down with winter-warming Irish whiskey and gin

( Glendalough Distillery )

Founded in 2011 in Ireland’s Wicklow Mountains, Glendalough Distillery crafts premium Irish whiskey and gin inspired by local heritage and wild botanicals in the ‘Garden of Ireland’.

Glendalough whiskeys are finished in rare and distinctive woods — from Japanese mizunara and Wicklow oak to oloroso casks from Montilla, Spain — woods that yield richer character and warmth, ideal as winter fast approaches. Glendalough Gin is distilled fresh with daily foraged botanicals, including wood sorrel, gorse and hawthorn with flavours that adapt with the seasons, meaning that every bottle takes a full year of craftsmanship to produce.

Glendalough’s whiskeys and gins are a collection of vibrant and layered flavours that capture the spirit of Ireland in every bottle, and the distillery was recently awarded ‘Irish Distillery of the Year’ for the fourth consecutive year by the New York International Spirits Competition.

Find out more at glendaloughdistillery.com and pick up bottles at Masters of Malt, Ocado and Amazon.

Opt for alcohol-free social gatherings

( Sentia GABYR and CASK )

Throw out the rule book on social drinking and indulge in a different way of socialising. Crafted for those who want to feel present in the moment and still sharp the next morning, SENTIA offers a sophisticated, alcohol-free alternative to drinking that doesn’t compromise on flavour or experience.

Its blends are designed to shine in mocktails or with mixers for a fresh new flavour. Whether you’re celebrating, socialising or relaxing, SENTIA provides a sipping experience that makes the morning after feel just as good as the night before, supporting a more mindful way of unwinding.

Organically sourced, suitable for vegans, caffeine-free and low-calorie, these spirits are an all-rounder for all tastes.

Enjoy cosy evenings with award-winning wine

( Rapaura Springs )

Nestled in one of Marlborough’s oldest and most renowned subregions, Rapaura Springs thrives in a unique oasis within the dry, yet remarkable landscape, where natural water springs nourish the vines.

Little wonder this landscape produces high-quality wine, such as the ROHE by Rapaura Springs range. To highlight Marlborough’s diversity, the team selected vineyards from each subregion for this exciting project. In every sip, you’ll sense the climate closeness to the ocean and influence of soil.

Highest awarded at the Decanter World Wine Awards, the ROHE Rapaura Sauvignon Blanc 2024 has subtle notes of ripe passionfruit and blackcurrant, laced with gooseberry and herb. It’s a true delight for the senses at the end of an autumn day. Exclusively available at waitrose.com.

Discover the complex flavour of bitter

( FERNETBRANCA )

Created in Milan in 1845, Fernet-Branca is a digestif made from 27 herbs and spices sourced from four continents.

An icon of Italian culture and still produced to its original recipe, Fernet-Branca’s bitter is aged in oak barrels for over a year, allowing its bold bitterness and spice to mellow into a uniquely balanced character. Enjoyed neat, as a post-dinner digestif or in classic cocktails, Fernet-Branca has been a favourite for nearly two centuries. For a lighter, more modern twist, try it long with bitter lemon in a Fernet Collins, which showcases the liqueur’s distinctive herbal depth in a refreshing serve.

Fernet-Branca has a cult following among bartenders and chefs and is known as the ‘bartenders’ handshake’ — the practice of offering a shot of the libation to fellow hospitality staff as a sign of camaraderie.

Find it at fernetbranca.com and in Waitrose.

Indulge in an Indian classic with a modern twist

( Chamili )

Inspired by world cuisine, festivals and events, Chamilli’s handcrafted samosas reimagine the humble, golden triangles with bold new flavours.

From sweet to savoury, there’s something to tempt every taste bud, with special editions like jerk chicken, beetroot and carrot, spiced pumpkin, black dhal, bolognese and rum pineapple.

The Classics are traditional flavours that have become firm customer favourites, but the undisputed star of Chamilli’s lineup is the Christmas Samosa — all the elements of a Christmas dinner tucked into pastry, served with a chilli cranberry dipping sauce.

Chamilli’s chutneys and dips are the perfect samosa pairing, including the coriander chutney, fondly nicknamed ‘the magic green stuff’. Every samosa is freshly made with natural ingredients and delivered straight to your door.

Save 10% with code golden-triangles at chamilli.co.uk before 31 October 2025.

Experience the better taste of Fairtrade cola

( Karma-Drinks )

Over two billion colas are consumed globally every day, but how many both taste great and do good for the world?

That’s where Karma Cola comes in. Unlike other colas, Karma Cola uses real kola nuts from Sierra Leone and pays its growers a fair price. A total of 1% of revenue from every Karma Drink goes to these kola nut growers and their communities via the Karma Foundation, funding life changing initiatives like healthcare, education and more.

The use of Fairtrade, organic and 100% natural ingredients means it’s a refreshing cola with a conscience. What’s more, Karma Drinks never uses plastic bottles, so you can guarantee that every sip is guilt-free.

Enjoy 25% off the range of delicious ethical drinks with code GOODKARMA25 at karmadrinks.co.uk and find in selected Co-op and Sainsbury’s stores.

Discover boundary-pushing whiskey made with rye

( WhistlePig Whiskey )

Independent, unbound by tradition and a world apart from other American whiskeys, WhistlePig Whiskey is pushing the boundaries of rye.

Among the rolling green hills of Vermont is a 500-acre farm that’s rewriting the rules of whiskey distilling, and it’s becoming a favourite of long-time enthusiasts and the whiskey-curious alike. The journey began with the Quintessential Rye: WhistlePig Small Batch Rye — Aged 10 Years.

Bottled at 100-proof (50% ABV) with a high-rye mash bill, it delivers a spice-forward profile that unfolds in layers with every sip. Versatile and complex, it can be enjoyed neat, over ice or in a classic cocktail — making it the choice bottle to pour, share and celebrate with.

WhistlePig is leading a new generation of whiskey makers with its fearless approach to flavour.

Sip cider from award-winning and biodiverse orchards

( Napton Cidery )

Founded in 2015 by husband-and-wife team Jolyon and Charlotte Olivier, Napton Cidery is celebrating its 10thanniversary with a bold new look and B Corp certification — the first UK cider maker to achieve this accolade.

At the heart of everything the cidery does are traditional, unsprayed orchards, some with trees over 100 years old. These landscapes don’t just produce intensely flavoured apples, they support wildlife, carbon storage and farming communities. It’s a cider crafted by nature, with provenance and sustainability at its core.

Napton Cidery is award-winning too, with accolades including the World Cider Awards, International Cider Awards and Great Taste Awards. Napton’s range includes bottles, kegs and seasonal specials, best sampled at its buzzing Warwickshire taproom with sweeping countryside views.

Taste the silence of the north in every dram

( High Coast Whisky )

On the banks of the Ångermanälven river in northern Sweden lies High Coast Whisky, one of the world’s most northerly distilleries.

In the dramatic landscapes of Höga Kusten, whisky with a rare depth and character is distilled amid the silence and calmness of this majestic region. The extreme shift in temperature between day and night, summer and winter, accelerates maturation in the warehouses, resulting in spirits that are both intense and balanced.

Aurora, one of the distillery’s signature whiskies, is a reflection of this unique environment — clear and elegant with complex notes and crafted with deep roots in its Nordic identity. High Coast Whisky is a celebration of the power of nature, solid craftsmanship and the desire to create something tasty and memorable.

Pour a beer that comes all the way from Virginia

( Virginia Beer Company )

Virginia is home to one of America’s most exciting craft beer and cider scenes, and thanks to Hop the Pond, UK drinkers can now enjoy the best of it.

The Virginia Beer Company based in Williamsburg, VA, brings creativity across the taps, brewing with a community-first ethos and a spirit of inclusivity with its ‘Beers for all, cheers with all’ mantra. In Mineral, VA, Coyote Hole Ciderworks presses 100% Blue Ridge Mountain apples into its fruit-based ciders like Blackberry Pear and Virginia Crush (with orange and vanilla).

Down on the Chesapeake Bay, the veteran-owned Bold Mariner Brewing Company serves ales and lagers meant for sharing, which are perfect to enjoy in Virginia in the fall - perhaps on a beer trail — proof that high-quality brewing travels well

