Former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer announces multiple sclerosis diagnosis
YouTuber says he kept his diagnosis a secret for years
Ned Fulmer has revealed he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2013 and kept his health battle a secret for over a decade.
Three years after the YouTuber was ousted from the Try Guys following a cheating scandal, Fulmer opened up about his experience with MS in a video posted to his channel Sunday.
In the video, the 38-year-old podcaster partnered with WalkMS to raise awareness about the incurable autoimmune disease, which affects the brain and the spinal cord.
“This is a cause that’s really important to me because I actually have MS,” he said. “It’s been something that I’ve been afraid to talk about and wanted to keep a secret, but I’m trying to be more open about myself, and hopefully my story can help other people.”
Fulmer wrote in the description of the YouTube video: “Living with MS for me means numbness in my hands on a daily basis and living in fear of waking up one day and not being able to walk.”
He added that one day in 2013, he woke up and found himself unable to walk.
“For others it could be vision, sensory, bladder, or mobility issues. I challenged myself to walk as far as I could without stopping to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and inspire others to keep going. This is my story,” Fulmer wrote. In the video, he vowed to donate $1,000 to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society for every 10 miles he walked.
After hitting the 22-mile mark while filming his YouTube video, Fulmer broke into tears as he spoke about the fear he faced when he was hospitalized for his symptoms.
Fulmer said he collapsed in the bathroom in the middle of the night and could not pull himself off the floor, leading him to rush to the hospital
“I remember sitting in that hospital bed and it getting worse and just being so scared, wondering if I was going to be able to walk again, or what was going to happen to me. I was so confused,” he said through tears.
He began to recover over time with steroid injections and a plasma exchange. Now, he says he has sensory issues but that it is manageable by taking an oral medication twice a day.
“I was keeping it a really big secret for a long time and I don’t think that was very helpful for me,” he said.
“So I’m trying to be more open with it, especially in conversation. And I’m very grateful to be in remission and I am very happy to be making this video.”
At the end of the video, he broke down sobbing on the ground after walking 26 miles.
Fulmer and his wife Ariel Fulmer separated in September, three years after he admitted to an extramarital affair with a woman that worked at his production company. The former couple have two sons together.
