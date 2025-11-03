Rest easy with heat control and full-body support from Nectar Sleep mattresses

A restless night can leave mornings foggy, afternoons sluggish and evenings impatient. We monitor our steps, track our heart rates and fine-tune diets, yet so many of us still put up with lumpy mattresses or tired bedding that sabotages our shut-eye.

In 2025 it doesn’t have to be that way. Combining award-winning design with competitive pricing, Nectar Sleep has shaken up the mattress market in the UK, offering everything from hybrid designs that blend deep springs with contouring foam, to kids’ mattresses that evolve as they grow.

It’s built its reputation on engineering mattresses that do the heavy lifting for you. Think: cooling, breathable covers that wick away heat, zonal support that cushions every curve, and memory foam that melts away pressure points. We’ve partnered with Nectar to create a range of exclusive bundles that throw in fresh sheets, duvets and pillows, too. Nectar makes overhauling your bedroom surprisingly simple (and more affordable than you might expect).

And in July 2025, the brand added another layer to that innovation by becoming the latest mattress company to earn MTick® certification. That means Nectar’s range is now officially recognised as menopause-friendly, supporting sleepers through symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats and insomnia.

When you consider the fact that we spend a third of our lives – 26 years, on average – between the sheets, justifying better sleep shouldn’t feel so hard. Especially not with Nectar’s prices.

Bundle up and drift off with The Independent’s exclusive offer: The Premier Sleep Bundle from £825

The Premier Sleep Bundle ( Nectar )

If your bedroom is in need of some TLC, consider Nectar Sleep’s Premier Bundle (from £825, Nectarsleep.co.uk) your interiors spa treatment. Alongside your pick of the brand’s award-winning Premier Hybrid Mattresses, it includes a pair of plush Premier Nectar Pillows and a luxurious Nectar Duvet. From base layers to pillows, it’s everything you’ll need for a fresh start – so you can wave bye bye to the deflated pillows and sayonara to the lumpy quilt. With the bundles specially priced to save you money (versus buying separately), it’s also one of the simplest ways to minimise spending. Instead of dreading bedtime on sagging springs, you can remake your entire sleep setup in one click and finally get the shut-eye you deserve.

Growing pains, be gone

Kids Mattress ( Nectar )

Sleep changes for children as they grow, and the Nectar Kids Mattress (£265, Nectarsleep.co.uk) grows with them. Designed for ages three and up, it features two sides: one with gentle foam for younger children and another with memory foam support for older, developing bodies. A seven-zone spring core provides tailored comfort, while a washable ventilated cover ensures accidents and warm nights don’t interrupt their adventures in the land of nod. Taking little ones from their first beds through to their teens, the Kids Mattress is durable, practical and cleverly built for all the changes in between. Exclusive to Independent readers, you can get a Kids Mattress Bundle (£279, Nectarsleep.co.uk) which alongside the Kids Mattress includes a Nectar Kids Mattress Protector (worth £39).

Foam, sweet foam

Premier Mattress ( Nectar )

Nectar Sleep’s memory foam Premier Mattress (from £549, Nectarsleep.co.uk) is the cornerstone of the brand’s line-up. Built with clever temperature regulation and an engineered base, it’s designed to support you from head-to-toe while keeping you cool through the night. The foam gently cradles pressure points, so you wake without those all-too-familiar aches and pains and, for restless sleepers, its movement-absorbing layers are a quiet hero. Aka, you can toss and turn without disturbing whoever’s sharing the bed. Thanks to the Premier, supportive doesn’t have to mean rigid and plush doesn’t have to mean sweaty.

Spring in your step

Premier Hybrid Mattress ( Nectar )

For those who prefer a little bounce to their bedtime, Nectar Sleep’s Premier Hybrid Mattress (from £599, Nectarsleep.co.uk) layers buoyant, coil-driven support with cloud-soft comfort. With more than 2,000 springs for maximum responsiveness, it’s finished with multiple breathable foams and a cooling polyester cover, all promoting airflow so sleepers who tend to overheat don’t have to compromise. This balance of lift and cushioning makes the Hybrid perfect for couples with different preferences – one half gets the deep relief of contouring foam, while the other feels light and easy atop its spring structure.

Why MTick® matters

As part of joining the GenM Collective – a group of 120+ retailers committed to making menopause products more visible – Nectar is helping to transform an often-overlooked category. With 15.5 million women in the UK currently navigating menopause, and 87 per cent saying they feel underserved by brands, the MTick® symbol is designed to offer clarity, signalling products that counter the common challenges of hormone fluctuations. Nectar’s ReVo™ foam technology, proven to wick away moisture and dissipate heat, was a key factor in achieving this certification.

