Ne-Yo is “So Sick” of monogamy that he opted to date three women at once instead.

The singer, 46, recently opened up about pursuing “one relationship” with his girlfriends Arielle Hill, Cristina and Moneii after his divorce from Crystal Renay in 2023.

“So after my very public, very ugly divorce, I made the decision that I was never going to tell another lie to a woman ever again in life,” Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, told host Sherri Shepherd in Friday’s episode of her talk show Sherri.

Renay, who shares three young children with the Grammy winner, filed for divorce after Ne-Yo had a child with another woman during their marriage.

“I own the thing that I did in that marriage to mess it up,” Ne-Yo said. “I own it completely. And I decided I didn’t want to be the reason that anybody ever felt like that ever again.”

open image in gallery Ne-Yo has opened up about his polyamorous relationship with three girlfriends ( Getty )

open image in gallery Brionna Williams, left, is no longer one of the women that Ne-Yo is publicly dating, meaning the group now consists of (left to right) Arielle Hill, Moneii, and Cristina ( Getty )

He went on to say that he presented the idea of a polyamorous relationship to one of his three current girlfriends, who he had been dating longer than the others.

“I basically went to her and said, ‘Listen, you know I rock with you. You know I love you, but I have to be honest with you. It’s not just you. I would love for you to meet these other women, and if we can figure out a way to do something together, cool. If not, that’s cool, too,’” he explained to Shepherd, adding that she and all of the women decided to “stick around.”

Ne-Yo said: “The main understanding is I’m not in three relationships. I’m in one relationship with three people.”

The “Sexy Love” singer shared that for holidays like Valentine’s Day, he avoids doing “blanket stuff” like red roses or the same gifts for all of the women so that he can recognize their three different personalities.

When Shepherd, 58, said coming up with unique gifts “seems like more work,” Ne-Yo replied with a smile, “I’ve never been afraid of hard work. Never ever.”

A fourth woman who was previously in Ne-Yo’s relationship, a dancer named Brionna Williams, appears to have left the group in recent months, making Ne-Yo’s girlfriends a party of three.

After Shepherd asked if his girlfriends can date other men, Ne-Yo responded, “No. They gave me their exclusivity, meaning, if you gave it to me, it’s mine and that’s that.”

He continued. “I deal in partnership as opposed to ownership. I don’t want to own you, I don’t want to possess you — I want to partner in this, and we can partner and work it out that way. But if the exclusivity is mine, it’s mine, damn it. You ain’t giving it to nobody. You gave it to me, it’s mine.”

The father of seven has previously shared that he is honest with his children about his polyamorous relationship, saying in February 2025, “I’m not lying to anybody, not even my children.”