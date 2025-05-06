Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The next few days are a special time for educators around the U.S. as it’s National Teacher Appreciation Week.

National Appreciation Week runs from Monday, May 5, to Friday, May 9. National Teachers’ Day specifically falls on May 6.

This week, students are encouraged to share a token of their appreciation with their teachers, whether it’s a small gift or a written thank-you note.

However, teachers can also make their way to their favorite restaurants and stores this week and expect a treat. Offers range from major discounts on food to entirely free treats.

Here are all the spots celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Week and what deals will be happening there until Friday.

Burger King

On National Teachers Day, Burger King is offering a free Whooper Jr. to teachers who made a purchase worth one dollar or more.

open image in gallery National Teachers Day falls on May 6 this year ( Getty Images )

Chipotle

Until May 13, teachers can sign up online for a chance to win a free burrito. Chipotle is giving $1 million worth of food to teachers. Once they sign up, entrants are randomly selected to receive a free e-gift card for Chipotle.

Insomnia Cookies

Until May 11, customers can get a buy-one, get-one-free deal on the Classic cookie at Insomnia Cookies. Customers must show their valid teacher ID at checkout, and the offer is only available in stores.

Sonic

Teachers who are a part of the Sonic Teachers’ Circle Rewards can expect many deals in stores. Educators who join the rewards program now can get a free snack or side with any purchase, a buy-one, get-one-free deal on a Sonic Blast, or a $1.99 Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger.

This deal lasts until May 9, and teachers can place orders either in store or on Sonic’s app.

Whataburger

Educators can get a free breakfast menu item at Whataburger this week. The offer lasts until May 9 and can only be used between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. The deal can also only be made in-store or at the drive-thru.

Tim Hortons

open image in gallery Tim Hortons is offering discounts for teachers this week ( Getty Images )

Until May 11, Tim Hortons is offering a discount for teachers at restaurants in the U.S. For educators who are part of Tim’s Reward loyalty program, they can buy a dozen donuts and get the next six or fewer for free. Or, they can buy one donut and get another one for free.

Krispy Kreme

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, educators can receive a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme on May 7.

Staples

This year, Staples is offering teachers a free set of Tru Red Stick Pens while shopping in stores. The deal lasts until May 10, and it can be applied to when customers show a valid teacher ID.

In addition, teachers can get 20 percent off in-store purchases when they show their teacher IDs.

Samsung

Samsung is offering a major discount on select electronics in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week. Deals for educators include a $620 discount on the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 monitor, $300 off the curved 34-inch ViewFinity S65VC, and a $700 discount on the Samsung WAD Interactive Display.

Grimaldi’s

Grimaldi’s is offering 15 percent off all orders made by teachers who show a valid ID. The deal lasts until May 9.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels is currently offering 20 percent off all gift card purchases made in stores. So, you could get a gift card for your favorite teacher at a discounted price.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Today, teachers can receive a free order of half a dozen donuts. When redeeming this deal, which was also offered on May 4 and May 5, teachers don’t have to make any other purchase.