National Pretzel Day is upon us and those who love a salty and savory treat are in luck.

Established in 2003 by then-Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, National Pretzel Day falls on Saturday, April 26.

For many, that means a work-free day to go snatch up freebies and deals from participating pretzel chains. And in some instances, no purchase is necessary.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals available this National Pretzel Day.

Auntie Anne’s

Founded in 1988, Auntie Anne’s is known for its flavored soft-baked pretzels. Anyone with the chain’s rewards app can score a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel in stores between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time.

National Pretzel Day falls on Saturday, April 26 ( Maja Smend/PA )

Ben’s Soft Pretzels

Visitors to any of Ben’s Soft Pretzels’ more than 150 locations on Saturday can get a free Original Jumbo Pretzel. Make a donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation — founded after September 11, 2001 to benefit families of first responders — to receive the treat. All proceeds made on National Pretzel Day will be donated to the organization.

Pretzelmaker

Snackers can get a free small order of Original Pretzel Bites, Salted or Unsalted, when visiting participating Pretzelmaker locations on Saturday. Signing up for the chain’s rewards app on Saturday also comes with a special deal: $5 off an order of $20 or more starting April 27.

Philly Pretzel Factory

Participating Philly Pretzel Factory locations will be giving out one free pretzel to in-store customers on Saturday, no purchase necessary. Visitors will also receive an “I Got My Pretzel” sticker while supplies last. Loyalty program members will also receive double points on purchases made on Saturday. New loyalty program members who sign up Saturday will automatically receive an offer for five free pretzels.

Wetzel’s Pretzels

In-store visitors can get a free Original Pretzel from Wetzel’s starting at 3 p.m. No purchase is necessary.

The Greene Turtle

Fans of the sports bar chain — with more than 40 locations across seven states — can receive a 50 percent discount on orders of Bavarian pretzel sticks. But the offer can only be redeemed in a restaurant with the purchase of a meal or handheld menu item.