Bagel lovers rejoice! National Bagel Day is upon us, with plenty of chains offering ways to celebrate the beloved New York delicacy.

Celebrated every January 15, National Bagel Day honors the breakfast staple, which originated in the 13th century from the Polish word “bajgiel” and Yiddish “beygal,” both translating to ring-shaped bread. In the 19th century, the food made its way to the United States.

To celebrate the holiday, many brands are offering deals and discounts — regardless of whether fans prefer a sweet cinnamon raisin bagel with strawberry cream cheese, a savory bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich, or just a plain bagel with cream cheese.

Here are the best deals being offered on National Bagel Day.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

open image in gallery Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating Thursday’s holiday with a free bagel and schmear ( Getty Images )

Einstein Bros. Bagels will be honoring National Bagel Day with a free bagel and schmear with any purchase, as long as customers make sure to mention the holiday when placing an order in the bakery.

Bruegger’s Bagels

The bagel chain will be offering a free bagel and cream cheese to its rewards members for National Bagel Day.

H & H Bagels

The chain is offering a free bagel and spread sandwich to members of its rewards and loyalty program. The deal is available either in the app or online.

Biggby Coffee

open image in gallery Biggby Coffee is selling $1 bagels with cream cheese for National Bagel Day ( Getty Images )

The coffee chain based in Lansing, Michigan, will be celebrating National Bagel Day by selling a bagel with cream cheese for $1 with the purchase of any 20-ounce or 24-ounce specialty beverage.

Panera

Panera will be offering a buy-one-get-one deal for the holiday on its Asaigo Bagel Stacks when using the promotional code BOGOSTACK.

Stop & Shop

The northeast-based supermarket chain is giving away free bagels to customers who check in using their GO Rewards account. No purchase is necessary.

Western Bagel

open image in gallery Western Bagel is offering a $15 baker’s dozen for National Bagel Day ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The Los Angeles-based bagel chain is celebrating the holiday by offering a $15 special on a baker’s dozen of bagels on January 15.

Goldbergs Fine Foods

Customers can score a free bagel with cream cheese with any purchase at the deli chain.

New Yorker Bagels

The brand is offering $7 off a custom box of one dozen hand-rolled bagels for customers who use the promotional code BagelDay. New Yorker Bagels offers two-day shipping nationwide, so fans across the country can get their fix.

Spread Bagelry

The Philadelphia-based bagel chain is giving away free bagels with cream cheese to the first 50 guests at each of its 16 locations. Spread Bagelry will also be holding a giveaway on social media giveaway in honor of National Bagel Day, featuring two $100 gift cards.