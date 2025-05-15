Popular influencer Nara Smith accused of ‘glamorizing’ teen pregnancy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nara Smith, an influencer known for her “trad wife” content, has sparked backlash over one of her latest posts.

In honor of Mother’s Day, the 23-year-old model – who shares three children with husband Lucky Blue Smith — shared a video Monday on TikTok, hugging one of her children with an on-screen caption that read, “pov: you decided to have kids at 18 and this is your 5th Mother’s Day.”

As of Wednesday evening, her TikTok had received over nine million views. Many people were quick to turn to the comments section to point out that her video came across as her “glamorizing” teen pregnancy.

The commenters pointed out the cost of having a child and discouraged others from following in Smith’s footsteps if they’re not financially stable.

“Girlies at 18 you don’t have nara smith money so this ain’t your sign,” one commenter wrote, while another commenter agreed, writing, “This is NOT your sign girls…”

“No. DO NOT GET INFLUENCED PLEASE. Finish your college. Get a job. Become financially stable,” another wrote in the comments.

“Nara please don’t glamorize this. Happy for you, but your life at 18 is not most teens realities…,” someone else wrote.

The TikToker is known for her viral videos about cooking for her family and husband, specifically where she makes items like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or sunscreen completely from scratch.

Nara Smith is facing backlash over her Mother’s Day TikTok ( TikTok/@naraazizasmith )

Smith has previously addressed some of the criticisms of her content, particularly being called a “trad wife,” a phrase for a married woman who takes on traditional gender roles from the 1950s.

“That’s one of the narratives that I have a really hard time wrapping my head around: the trad wife, whatever it is,” Smith told Harper’s Bazaar during an August 2024 interview.

“You don’t see me getting on a plane, hopping to New York, modeling, coming back – all while I have a newborn – paying bills, filming content, getting my kids dressed.”

Smith continued to hit back at how she’s just been categorized by her responsibilities as a parent, rather than by her career.

“Being put into a certain box, just because people think that I’m slaving away, is so weird to me. I’m a working mom who gets to go about her day in a very different way than [someone with] a normal nine-to-five job would,” she explained.