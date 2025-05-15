Popular influencer Nara Smith accused of ‘glamorizing’ teen pregnancy
Smith recently celebrated her fifth Mother’s Day
Nara Smith, an influencer known for her “trad wife” content, has sparked backlash over one of her latest posts.
In honor of Mother’s Day, the 23-year-old model – who shares three children with husband Lucky Blue Smith — shared a video Monday on TikTok, hugging one of her children with an on-screen caption that read, “pov: you decided to have kids at 18 and this is your 5th Mother’s Day.”
As of Wednesday evening, her TikTok had received over nine million views. Many people were quick to turn to the comments section to point out that her video came across as her “glamorizing” teen pregnancy.
The commenters pointed out the cost of having a child and discouraged others from following in Smith’s footsteps if they’re not financially stable.
“Girlies at 18 you don’t have nara smith money so this ain’t your sign,” one commenter wrote, while another commenter agreed, writing, “This is NOT your sign girls…”
“No. DO NOT GET INFLUENCED PLEASE. Finish your college. Get a job. Become financially stable,” another wrote in the comments.
“Nara please don’t glamorize this. Happy for you, but your life at 18 is not most teens realities…,” someone else wrote.
The TikToker is known for her viral videos about cooking for her family and husband, specifically where she makes items like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or sunscreen completely from scratch.
Smith has previously addressed some of the criticisms of her content, particularly being called a “trad wife,” a phrase for a married woman who takes on traditional gender roles from the 1950s.
“That’s one of the narratives that I have a really hard time wrapping my head around: the trad wife, whatever it is,” Smith told Harper’s Bazaar during an August 2024 interview.
“You don’t see me getting on a plane, hopping to New York, modeling, coming back – all while I have a newborn – paying bills, filming content, getting my kids dressed.”
Smith continued to hit back at how she’s just been categorized by her responsibilities as a parent, rather than by her career.
“Being put into a certain box, just because people think that I’m slaving away, is so weird to me. I’m a working mom who gets to go about her day in a very different way than [someone with] a normal nine-to-five job would,” she explained.
