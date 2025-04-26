Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s often a misconception that you don’t need to wear earplugs at music concerts or festivals unless you’re attending a heavy metal or rock music show.

But according to audiology experts, you should be protecting your hearing from loud sound exposure whatever gig you’re at, whether it’s a pop concert or a classical music recital.

Karen Stalpaert, an audiologist and tinnitus expert, tells The Independent that loud music can be enough to cause hearing damage, no matter the genre of music.

“Long-term exposure to sound above 80 decibels can damage hearing, and at many performances, the volume is well above that limit. It is always a matter of finding a balance between volume, exposure time and the hearing protection you wear.”

You can listen to sounds at 70 decibels (dB) or lower for as long as you want without any hearing damage, but sounds over 85 dB can damage your hearing faster. If you attend day or weekend-long music festivals, then it’s good to be aware that sounds at 85 dB can lead to hearing loss if you listen for more than eight hours at a time. The average decibel level at a concert or festival generally ranges from 90 to 120 dB.

According to the British Academy of Audiology, one in six of the UK adult population is affected by hearing loss, while tinnitus affects 1 in 10 adults.

Stalpaert says that the best way to protect your ears during festival season this summer is to take regular breaks and give your ears a rest.

Stalpaert also advises people not to stand too close to the speakers and to wear earplugs that can filter out harmful noise but maintain the music experience, such as earplugs from the Belgian brand Loop .

The company, founded by engineers Dimitri O and Maarten Bodewes in 2016, is shining a light on normalising hearing protection, and trying to make ear protection as essential – and as stylish – as sunglasses.

open image in gallery At music events, take regular breaks and give your ears a rest, do not stand too close to the speakers and wear earplugs that can filter out harmful noise but maintain the music experience, such as earplugs from the Belgian brand Loop ( Loop / Marie Wynants )

Stalpaert points out that loud sounds can lead to temporary or permanent hearing damage, such as hearing loss, tinnitus (a persistent ringing or noise in the ears), or hyperacusis (an oversensitivity to sound).

If you’re someone who experiences ringing in your ears after attending a loud event, it’s a sign that the ears have been overloaded. It’s important to take action by wearing earplugs, even if the sound is temporary and fades away after a few hours.

“Give your ears a rest: avoid loud environments and loud noises for the next 24 hours and provide a soothing environment to allow your hearing to recover,” says Stalpaert.

open image in gallery ‘Give your ears a rest every now and then: step out of the hustle and bustle every now and then to let your hearing recover,’ says audiologist Karen Stalpaert ( Getty Images )

“Invest in good earplugs with music filters: these reduce the volume without distorting the sound quality, such as Loop earplugs. Give your ears a rest every now and then: step out of the hustle and bustle to let your hearing recover.”

If you want to try earplugs from a brand such as Loop, having the correct size is essential for optimal protection. Loop’s offering comes with interchangeable tips for different ear sizes, which can maximise their effectiveness in protecting your hearing.

Stalpaert recommends inserting the earplugs “deep enough into the ear canal so that they seal well, but without causing discomfort”.

As a rule of thumb, Stalpaert says: “If they are loose or fall out, you probably need a smaller size. If they feel painful, they are too big.”