5 new podcasts to listen to this week

What do you want your legacy to be? What is your relationship like with social media? Are you still trying to figure out your personal style? These are some of the questions that come up in this week’s podcast picks.

1. The Linen Service podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Fashion and beauty

Writer and content creator Mikai McDermott has always wanted to create a space where ambitious and strong-minded women can connect with like-minded people.

It’s why she recently launched The Linen Service Podcast, where thoughtful conversations are had with creatives, founders, and leaders who are shaping culture from the inside out.

In the latest episode – a solo one this time – McDermott discusses building confidence through personal style, as well as the psychology, cultural pressures and internal shifts that shape how we present ourselves to the world.

The beauty theorist goes on to talk about the silent rules that influence our dressing habits and why what we wear can also convey our socioeconomic standing, values, and personal beliefs.

But how McDermott discovered her personal style is an important aspect of this episode.

After 10 years of trying to figure out who she is and why she is a naturally “melancholic” person, McDermott speaks about why she was no fun to be around and never having the chance to wear whatever she wanted – there always had to be a reason behind why she pulled an outfit together.

McDermott also discusses the rise of conservative and old-money fashion, and why this trend is not for everyone.

The Linen Service Podcast is for women who crave depth, purpose and perspective.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. I Said What I Said podcastStreaming platform: All streaming platformsGenre: Culture and society

What do you hope your legacy is going to be? It’s a question hosts Feyikemi Abudu and Jola Ayeye – popularly known as FK and Jollz – ask at the start of the latest episode of Nigeria’s biggest podcast, I Said What I Said.

After the recent death of Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari on July 13, Abudu and Ayeye have been surprised by how people have responded, despite the painful legacy he left behind.

“Nigerians have this culture where no matter how much someone bullies or does horrible things, no matter what their actual legacy in life is, death is supposed to wash that all away,” says Ayeye.

Abudu adds: “If you want your legacy or death to have a good impact, try your best to live well.”

Presented by The Carousel Network, ISWIS has mastered the art of having engaging conversations – powered by Nigerian wit and humour – about current affairs, pop culture, dating, family dynamics, and so much more.

The Love and Legacy episode also features a discussion about the current state of Nigerian politics since the local government elections. FK discloses her new crush – actor Damson Idris – and they tackle some interesting listener dilemmas.

If you would like to witness the candour of these special friends, in real life, The Bounce – a nickname for the podcast – is on tour, and its first stop is London on July 27, at Troxy, London. Get tickets via the Dice website.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. The Media Odyssey podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Culture and society

The Media Odyssey Podcast is where hosts Marion Ranchet and Evan Shapiro explore the people and ideas that are reshaping the media landscape.

In each episode, the pair share their take on the hottest media topics. Shapiro, who is based in the US, is known for his well-researched and provocative analysis of the entertainment ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Ranchet is a French expat based in Amsterdam who has become a go-to expert in all things streaming, building a following on how to turn complex problems into easily digestible and actionable insights.

But when you combine Ranchet and Shapiro’s knowledge and experience about media consumption, audience trends and the shifting business fundamentals, you get fun, provocative and educational content.

In the latest episode, they are joined by content creator Dhar Mann, who has amassed over 70 billion views across social media. But before they got to him, they discussed why content creators were such a central focus at Cannes Lions 2025.

Mann shares why he wanted to share the truth about his origin story from a place of pain, how he transitioned to content creation and accidental filmmaking, and why his views on failure and success changed in his early 30s.

Mann also talks about scaling up his content creation, what economic model he has adopted, the power of community and ownership, and the advice he would to aspiring content creators.

The Media Odyssey Podcast is a necessary listen for those thinking about how they can build and monetise their own corner on the internet.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)4. House of Maher

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Sports and life

House of Maher is a podcast hosted by three sisters – Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher, ‘Girl Dinner’ creator Olivia Maher and human rights advocate Adrianna Maher – as they discuss a variety of topics, including their personal lives, pop culture, social media and dating stories.

This week’s episode sees the three sisters cover a range of topics beginning with what they call the ‘touching grass’ segment. During this, the three discuss issues that may require people to come back to reality and ground themselves.

Tracking devices and the importance of them came up first. “I don’t need a device to tell me if I’m working too hard,” they collectively agree.

The sisters say they are more likely to listen to their bodies to know when to rest, rather than a device.

They also address period tracking, the apps they use and the discussion around training alongside your cycle.

Princess treatment and defining what the term actually means, and Ilona’s current training block for the World Cup, are also covered among the three.

(By Sara Keenan)

5. Dig It

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Personal stories

Dig It is a fun new podcast hosted by beloved British broadcasters Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball, offering BBC Radio 2 listeners a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their lives beyond the studio.

In this week’s episode, the upbeat, blonde duo dive into listeners’ burning questions – covering everything from morning routines to family life to favourite fashion finds – blending thoughtful advice with personal, often humorous anecdotes.

Ball reflects on how she’s embracing her mornings since stepping away from the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, while Whiley shares a heartwarming story about a nostalgic gift from her partner.

Set against a warm and colourful backdrop, the long-time friends chat candidly, creating an inviting and cosy atmosphere that mirrors their decades-long bond.

Dig It is the perfect companion for winding down after a busy day – whether you’re looking for a laugh or a dose of wisdom about where to find the perfect swimsuit or bra.

(By Camilla Foster)