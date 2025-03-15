Mrs Hinch: Cleaning guru rushed to hospital with blood clot after giving birth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch has been rushed to hospital with a blood clot in her leg just three weeks after giving birth.

In a health update shared from a hospital bed on Thursday (13 March), the household guru – real name Sophie Hinchliffe – emotionally told her 4.8 million Instagram followers: “I'm not really sure where to start with this week, guys.”

She explained: “I had a blood clot in my groin, pelvis, leg area. I haven't had one since 2018 and then another one decides to hit me three weeks postpartum. What a 12 months it's been.”

Hinchliffe said the operation went well and that she was remaining positive.

“They managed to go in through my leg. They didn't go in through my neck in the end. They hoovered out the blood clot, hoovered my stents out, they've literally hoovered me which is ironic isn't it.”

She revealed that she had bumped into several followers while in the hospital, and thanked them for being helpful.

The cleaning guru continued: “I think I've still got quite a lot of painkillers or anaesthetic in my system because I'm probably not making much sense but I've had a few messages saying Soph, why are you in the hospital?”

“I just wanted to say I'm alright, all good. I can hopefully go home tomorrow. I can go home tomorrow, they've said I can and I cannot wait to smell my boys. Pick up Vinnie, that newborn smell.”

Hinchliffe welcomed her third child, Vinnie, with her husband Jamie in February. The pair also share sons Ronnie, four and Lennie, three.

open image in gallery Mrs Hinch told her Instagram followers that doctors initially sent her home ( Instagram via @MrsHinchhome )

She revealed that being separated from her newborn for her operation has given her “withdrawal symptoms”.

“Oh my God, I swear I'm getting withdrawal symptoms from him like, my boobs,” she said, adding that she should be returning to her newborn bubble on Friday.”

In another clip, she told followers that she initially went to a different hospital where she was told she didn’t have a blood clot and was sent home.

“They said there's no blood clot, you can go home. I went home. My leg got bigger and bigger so I came back to a different hospital,” she said. “They scanned me and said we need to operate, you've got a big blood clot. How mad is that?”

open image in gallery Sophie Hinchcliffe is better known as Mrs Hinch ( PA Archive )

“And that's playing on my mind really bad. What if I didn’t come back? Do you know what I mean, just trust your gut guys.”

The hospital visit comes after Hinchliffe opened up about the grief of losing her father, Alan, who died suddenly last year.

When she announced the birth of her newborn Vinnie last month, she said her baby son’s arrival couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Our beautiful little heart healer entered the world in the month we needed him most, February,” she said. “February is my Dad’s birthday month, my birthday month … And now, it’s our Vinnies.”

“The signs, the comfort, the joy – you really are just everything we have needed and more Vinnie. Now it’s time to meet your beautiful big brothers, and start the next chapter in our Hinch story.”

Hinchliffe rose to prominence thanks to her cleaning videos and lifestyle content shared on her Instagram account @mrshinchhome, and that success has seen her launch seasonal cleaning products with household brands like Flash, Febreze, Fairy, Bold and Lenor. She has also published a children’s picture book, Welcome to Hinch Farm, which is based on her family home.