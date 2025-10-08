Toyota recalls nearly 400,000 cars over software crash risk
The camera display malfunction is caused by a software problem
Toyota is initiating a recall of nearly 400,000 vehicles due to a potentially faulty rearview camera system that could fail to display when reversing, significantly elevating the risk of an accident, according to federal traffic safety regulators.
The recall encompasses 393,838 automobiles, specifically targeting 2022-2025 Toyota Tundras and Tundra hybrids, alongside 2023-2025 Sequoia hybrids. More than half of the affected vehicles are non-hybrid Tundra models.
The camera display malfunction is caused by a software problem, which will be fixed with an update by dealerships free of charge.
Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 16. Owners can contact Toyota’s customer service at 1-800-331-4331. The numbers for the recall are 25TB10 and 25TA10.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration vehicle safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.