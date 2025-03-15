Toyota Land Cruiser Invincible: Confidence-inspiring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new Toyota Land Cruiser inspires confidence. When you climb up into its well-appointed but thoroughly functional cabin you are instantly reassured by three things. First, the badge on the steering wheel: TOYOTA. The maker’s mark is spelt out in full and, perhaps to emphasise its heritage (dating back as a model name to 1951), without the familiar and more contemporary three-ellipse design seen on the rest of the range.

Second, as you glance down at the array of buttons and switches in the console you may be doubly assured that this old-school four-wheel drive vehicle has all the differentials, disconnects, stability assistance, traction control and mud mode that will help any driver, be they professional or idiot amateur, get out of trouble on any terrain. There’s a reason why Land Cruisers and Toyotas of similar types tend to be the vehicle of choice of humanitarian agencies and terrorist insurgents alike. The ultra-sturdy ladder frame, relatively primitive suspension and excellent ground clearance add substance to the perception of capability.

open image in gallery The Invincible has a smooth eight-speed automatic gearbox ( Sean O’Grady )

Third, you have the company of the homely 2.8-litre, four-cylinder mildly turbocharged diesel unit – a lazy beast that is big on torque and low on revs. Power is transmitted to all four wheels on a permanent basis through a smooth, and not urgent, eight-speed automatic gearbox. The car may work hard on safari or the farm, but the engine never gets unduly stressed, and you know that with minimal care it will reach absurdly high mileages, as indeed will this entire heavy unit.

open image in gallery It comes with five or the option of seven seats ( Sean O’Grady )

The result is that as you perch high above the road, you feel the urge to embark on some long romantic adventure, crossing continents, traversing rivers (well, shallow ones) and climbing mountains. I didn’t, sadly, instead confining myself to the less challenging landscapes of the East Midlands. It acquitted itself well across the ruts of Rutland.

In fact, I fell a little in love with it, just for that (ridiculous) psychological feeling, albeit well-evidenced in the real-life experiences of its loyal clientele, of indefatigability. It also just seems very well-judged compared with its off-road competitors – in a sweet spot. The last European-market Land Cruiser basically looked like a chrome gargoyle on wheels. This latest model is pleasingly chunky and retro, recalling original models from the 1950s, and the more recent throwback FJ40 curiosity.

open image in gallery The ‘TOYOTA’ badge on the steering wheel emphasises the heritage behind the Invincible ( Sean O’Grady )

In that respect, it is like the equally attractive, and capable, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, but the Merc is almost twice as expensive. The Range Rover is as handsome and classic in its way, but, again, a premium-priced product tending to the sybaritic. A Land Rover Defender is popular and has a nice blend of traction and modernity, can cope with any likely assignment, and boasts a more comfortable interior, but it lacks space, and, with the best will in the world, can’t match the Japanese brand for reliability.

The Ineos Grenadier is a self-consciously hardcore machine, but that means the steering is very vague on the highway, and it’s extremely costly. The Land Cruiser doesn’t compromise on anything important, and, starting at £70,000, is comparatively good value, if you can find one (supplies are limited). The fuel economy is admittedly grim, but there’s a hybrid coming, which might help a bit, and we look forward to the all-electric battery model with suitably long range.

The Spec Toyota Land Cruiser Invincible Price: £74,995 Engine capacity: 2.9l, 4-cyl, turbo diesel, 8sp auto Power output (hp): 204 Top speed (mph): 102 0 to 60 (seconds): 10.9 Fuel economy (mpg): 26.4 CO2 emissions (WLTP, g/km): 276

It speaks for itself, really, and is very much as you’d expect, but I was surprised by how civilised, if a bit noisy, it is to use on-road, and by how well controlled the usual SUV roll around corners is. It has a full set of driver assistance, cameras and bleepers to keep you within the speed limit and to park the monster without causing injury to smaller vehicles. It comes with five or the option of seven seats, leather-clad and (in the front) heated and electrically adjusted. For the seven-seater, the rearmost row in the boot pops up electrically. All fold flat to create an impressive loadspace. And there’s a three-pin socket in the back and a cool box in the front, too.

open image in gallery This is a vehicle that inspires a desire for long, romantic adventures ( Sean O’Grady )

I should point out that even tougher versions of the Land Cruiser, some based on models phased out in most Western markets decades ago, can be found abroad. But for most conventional purposes, the European market version of the Toyota Land Cruiser will do anything you ask of it, uncomplainingly, and it will probably see you out. It’s designed to be indestructible in normal use, and you would have a lot of fun trying to destroy it. A very serious toy.