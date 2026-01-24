Toyota is recalling 162,000 vehicles over screen issue - check if you’re affected
The recall affects some 2024-2025 models
Toyota is recalling 162,000 of its fan-favorite trucks in the United States.
The recall affects model year 2024-2025 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid line of trucks.
The car manufacturing giant said the vehicles' multimedia displays could compromise driver safety.
The Japanese automaker warns that the screens may “become stuck on a camera view” or go completely dark under certain circumstances.
Affected customers are currently being notified, according to a statement from Toyota, and should receive notice by late March.
This could create situations where drivers aren't able to see their backup camera feed when reversing.
”The vehicle may not meet a federal safety standard, and there can be an increased risk of a crash with a person behind the vehicle,” Toyota wrote.
The company said dealers will update the Parking Assist ECU software free of charge.
Drivers can visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information to see if their vehicle is affected by a recall.
