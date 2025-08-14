Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers were split over the idea of introducing compulsory eyesight tests for drivers over 70, with many arguing testing should apply to all ages rather than singling out older motorists.

Several shared examples of younger and middle-aged drivers with dangerously poor vision, suggesting that checks every three years for all licence holders would improve safety.

Some pointed to overseas models in Greece and the Philippines where periodic medical and vision checks are mandatory, and suggested the UK could follow suit.

Others called instead for targeted testing from 85 onwards, warning that losing a licence could be devastating for rural and working pensioners.

While there was consensus that no one should drive with defective eyesight, many stressed that the focus should be on the enforcement of existing laws and tackling risky behaviour by younger drivers. “Why pick on over-seventies?” asked one.

Here’s what you had to say:

All drivers should be tested, not just over 70s

I believe that ALL drivers should be required to take compulsory eye tests, regardless of age, before their first driving test and at three-yearly intervals.

I've known people under 60 whose eyesight is poor who still drive, so why just over 70s? My optician needed to prescribe strong glasses for one middle-aged client whose eyesight was abysmal, who then blithely told him she would drive home and pick the specs up when they came in. He had no authority to prevent her or report her.

And if anyone is talking about compulsory repeat driving tests – not that that is a viable option, given the parlous state of our testing system – I would suggest that the first candidates should not be the over 70s but the arrogant young men, 17–30, who are the major culprits behind our rising number of accidents. I'm not just talking about speed; it seems that many simply rip up the Highway Code once they've passed and ignore little niceties like signalling, lane discipline or mirror usage.

The death toll on American roads is over 40,000 a year. We had just over 1,600, in a population around one-fifth of that in the US, and with a road network that has far fewer wide, straight roads. Their road-death toll is around five times ours per head of population. We could do better, but we could do a whole lot worse.

EvanStabetsi

An over-85 compromise could work

With growing longevity of life, and a likely retirement age of 70 not far away, this sounds like a very premature age to invoke compulsory eye tests.

The AA, who have no axe to grind, confirm that young drivers and those over 90 still driving are the most likely to be involved in road accidents where fatalities and serious injuries occur.

On balance, I would say an eye test every two years for drivers over 85 sounds like a suitable compromise. I'm 72 so you could argue I do have an axe to grind, but think of those over 70 still working to make ends meet, undertaking voluntary work, those living in rural communities with little or no public transport infrastructure, and the already appallingly treated farmers, many of whom are over 70.

If an over-85 fails an eye test, they should be granted a three-month waiver to obtain spectacles or contact lenses to correct their vision before a retest. Being banned would be life-changing in the majority of cases.

The vast majority over 70s are not decrepit, know the rules of the road and adhere to them far better than company car drivers, white van man, and those young drivers who think they are Lewis Hamilton. So if you are looking to improve road safety, think hard about the law being enforced properly first.

StigStag

Over 50s have nothing to fear

As a mid-fifties lady, I would say all over the age of 50 should be screened with an eye test that includes a field of vision test. I was diagnosed with a brain lesion at the beginning of the year. Happily, it is now subsiding; however, it was detected with the help of a visit to my local optician and a field of vision test. I was then referred to our main hospital for MRIs, etc., for a diagnosis. I have been assessed by the DVLA and am back driving.

So, over 50s have nothing to fear. It's about being honest and transparent. No one wants to be responsible for the death or injury of another road user. We just all need to be prompted to do the sensible thing.

Gralcam1969

Self-certification is flawed

At 70, you renew your licence every three years, but it's free. However, they send you a medical form to fill in, but you don't need a doctor to certify it as true. My dad drove about three years too long after his early dementia and I felt that he had lost his concentration. Eventually, we had to get his GP to certify him unfit to drive. But had we not done that, he could self-certify his medical status every three years. Mum retired when her cataracts got too bad but she kept her licence for ID purposes after she sold the car. I am in the early stages of cataracts, and if things get too blurry to drive, I'll stop. I already don't drive if arthritis is too bad. But I admit, not everybody is as safe and knows when to stop.

If forced to stop at any age, you qualify for a free local concessionary travel pass, which also covers buses nationally.

LadyCrumpsall

Testing from age 40 is key

The eyes are the mirror of your soul. Everyone over the age of 40 should have a compulsory test every three years. An eye test makes it easier, with the technology opticians have now, to establish quickly if you've got any problems – like mine did last year – to see if the cataract I had had got any worse. I knew it had. Within two months I had my first one done, and within seven weeks I was well on my way to getting over my second one. Eye tests can also tell if you've got any degenerative problems and also cancers. Very important that you look after your eyes.

Jol

Greece’s strict testing regime

I live in Greece and have a Greek driving licence. To swap from a UK to a Greek licence I had to go through a medical and an eyesight test. Everyone in Greece who applies for a driving licence has to do the same. Once one reaches 65, these tests (medical and eyesight) are carried out every three years until the age of 80, at which time the new licence is applied for with the tests every two years plus an additional neurological test. At 85, a short driving test is also added. I am currently 72 and have had a Greek licence since I moved here many years ago. Personally, I think medical and eyesight tests should be mandatory for everyone. Problems occur not just in old age.

Greekdavid

A new industry for testing

At 70, we already lose the rights we've earned over the years. I was told that, despite using them for years, a rental company could not rent me a van.

Eye tests should be carried out periodically for all drivers; it would create a new industry, similar to CSS tests for building workers.

The voluntary system now employed is rather silly and does nothing to stop a driver from keeping the licence if they don't want to lose it.

Martyn

Consider restricted licences

Given the accidents caused by older people with defective eyesight, it’s very hard to argue against compulsory testing. Yes, losing your licence will have a serious effect on your independence, but that doesn’t mean you should be allowed to drive with defective eyesight. Possibly we should consider a restricted licence which would permit driving only in daylight. (I am over 70.)

David

Why pick on over 70s?

I decided not to drive for a year because I was waiting for an eye operation. Yes, regardless of age, you must be able to see. Why pick on over seventies? Most people in their fifties and sixties need their cataracts done. Young people have more accidents than old people, but no one should be driving if they are not capable.

Worldtraveller

Annual tests over 70

Here in the Philippines you must have an eye test at an approved optician prior to renewing your driving licence every five years, regardless of age. I do think an annual test once over age 70 would be a good idea.

Kompani

Online screening could work

The vast majority of accidents are caused by younger drivers, so regular retesting should apply to all. These days, a reasonable screen could be done online along with checking you are up to date with the Highway Code.

LordNelson3

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

Want to share your views? Simply register your details below. Once registered, you can comment on the day’s top stories for a chance to be featured. Alternatively, click ‘log in’ or ‘register’ in the top right corner to sign in or sign up.