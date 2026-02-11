Urgent ‘do not drive’ warning issued to owners of 225,000 older vehicles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A "Do Not Drive" warning has been issued for 225,000 older vehicles in the United States over defective Takata air bag inflators after a series of deaths and injuries.

The warning, by Chrysler-parent Stellantis, applies to older Dodge Ram, Durango, Dakota, Magnum, Challenger, Chrysler Aspen and 300, Jeep Wrangler and Mitsubishi Raider vehicles that have not had repairs completed from various model years from 2003 through 2016.

Hundreds of injuries have been reported in various automakers' vehicles since 2009 from Takata air bag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks killing or injuring drivers or other vehicle occupants.

"This action is intended to accelerate the repair of the remaining affected vehicles to safeguard owners, their families and the general public from the risk of serious injury or death," Stellantis said in a statement.

"This stop-drive directive is focused on completing repairs on this remaining population," added Stellantis, which has completed recall repairs on more than 6.6 million vehicles, or about 95% of those that were recalled more than a decade ago.

open image in gallery A number of automakers have urged owners of older vehicles to stop driving them until they get the inflators replaced ( AFP via Getty Images )

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 28 deaths stemming from crashes involving defective Takata air bag inflators have occurred in the U.S. and warned that "minor crashes can result in exploding Takata air bags that can kill or produce life-altering, gruesome injuries."

Over the past decade, more than 100 million vehicles fitted with Takata airbag inflators have been recalled worldwide, including 67 million in the United States, in the largest-ever such recall in the country's history.

Honda confirmed 20 U.S. deaths in Honda and Acura vehicles in 2024 as a result of the Takata air bag problems, which have been blamed on propellant that can break down after long-term exposure to high-temperature fluctuations and humidity.

A number of automakers have urged owners of older vehicles to stop driving them until they get the inflators replaced. In November 2022, Stellantis urged owners of 276,000 older U.S. vehicles to immediately stop driving.