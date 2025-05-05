‘Shocking’: One in three bikers report drivers throwing litter at them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new survey reveals alarming road safety concerns for motorcyclists, with over a third reporting being targeted by litter or cigarette butts thrown from overtaking vehicles.

The survey, conducted by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, polled 600 of its motorcyclist members about their experiences over the past year.

The findings paint a concerning picture of the dangers faced by bikers on UK roads.

A staggering 37 per cent of respondents reported having litter or cigarette butts deliberately thrown at them by drivers while being overtaken.

Furthermore, 28 per cent of motorcyclists reported experiencing the sudden and potentially catastrophic hazard of a parked car door being opened in their path.

The survey also revealed the widespread issue of drivers obstructing motorcyclists attempting to filter through traffic, with 67 per cent of respondents reporting this behaviour.

On Two Wheels: After an accident, your phone could be a lifesaver, even when you're too injured to use it

Nearly four in five (78 per cent) of those surveyed said drivers failed to check for motorcycles before pulling out of junctions, a common cause of serious accidents.

IAM RoadSmart described the responses as “deeply concerning” given motorcyclists are “one of the most vulnerable of all road users”.

Department for Transport figures show 37 per cent of motorcycle fatalities on Britain’s roads in 2023 involved crashes between a motorcycle and a car.

IAM RoadSmart policy and standards director Nicholas Lyes said: “Hurling litter and cigarette butts at motorcyclists is shocking and completely reckless.

“Taking umbrage just because bikers are able to get ahead is at best petty, and at worst downright dangerous.

“Equally motorcyclists should ride responsibly, but it’s important to keep in mind that bikers are some of the most vulnerable on the road and will almost always come off worse in the event of a collision.

“A little courtesy and additional checks go a long way to improving safety.”