Mazda MX-5 2.0 Homura: A piece of motoring history

The Mazda MX-5 has the remarkable distinction of both reviving the traditional affordable two-seater open roadster of the late 1980s, spawning a welcome plethora of competitors, and now being practically alone again in that shrinking sector of the new car market. Whatever else you think about the current state of the industry, that’s a bit of a shame.

For me, uncomfortable intimations of mortality (the car’s, not mine) are reason enough to renew my acquaintance with the model. It may be virtually the only small convertible sports car left on the market, but there’s a fine choice of the latest, mildly updated, MX-5 variations to choose from. Both petrol engine offerings are decidedly conservative, relying on natural aspiration and a high-revving nature to deliver the thrills, rather than a turbocharger – and there’s not even the mildest of mild hybrid options either.

open image in gallery Much better than the vintage models, the roof can be raised, lowered and secured without you needing to leave the driving seat ( Sean O’Grady )

Your MX-5 can come with a cloth roof, manually and near-effortlessly folded back; or with a folding metal roof, the “RF” (standing for “retractable fastback), which makes it an extremely smart coupe too (with a very slightly smaller boot – though neither is much bigger than a holdall). Again, true to its roots, no MX-5 is truly luxurious; there’s no height adjustment for the seat, for instance, and only a small 8.8-inch modern touchscreen, but the company does offer “Prime Line”, “Exclusive Line” and “Homura” trim levels. There’s not that much in it, frankly, and the obvious choice for the day-to-day fun skiing driver is the base model with the perfectly adequate smaller power unit.

Which brings us to the best thing of all – that prices start at £28,235. Now you could say that’s a lot of cash for such a small lump of metal, but that would be to miss the point, as well as the enjoyment, and a last chance to be part of a wonderful tradition. It’s not meant to lug wardrobes around, and is probably best paired with an old Skoda Octavia for covering all your leisure and practical needs.

The Spec Mazda MX-5 2.0 Homura Price: £35,155 (as tested, range starts at £28,235) Engine capacity: 2.0l petrol, 4-cyl, 6sp manual Power output (hp): 181 Top speed (mph): 136 0 to 60 (seconds): 6.5 Fuel economy (mpg): 41.5 CO2 emissions (WLTP, g/km): 153

Obviously, the MX-5 is a joy to drive, as it always has been. When Mazda’s designers took it upon themselves in 1989 to pick up where the MGs, Sunbeams and Triumphs left off after US safety legislation briefly killed off convertibles, they improved on the British template, as well as plagiarising the delicate looks of the original Lotus Elan. Now, the fourth-generation MX-5 looks a bit more assertive – the pop-up headlights are sadly long gone, but the package is still just right. You sit low, almost as if in a bathtub with the gearstick (six speeds) perched on the central console and a manual handbrake lever pointed up at the sky. After that, it’s all up to you.

Despite an unusually busy time on the track lately, I’m an instinctively cautious driver, so I can’t claim to have driven any MX-5 at the limit. What I do know is that just sitting in one with the roof down is a life-affirming experience, and getting the wind in what remains of one’s hair is a harmless thrill. Much better than the vintage models, the roof can be raised, lowered and secured without you needing to leave the driving seat. The heater is more than up to the job of keeping your lower extremities temperate even on a blustery adventure, and the windscreen washer will gently sprinkle perfumed water on you, just as sports cars always should.

open image in gallery The last chance to be part of a wonderful tradition ( Sean O’Grady )

For those more technically inclined, I should add that the car is a properly engineered job from a company, Mazda, that has always strived for innovation – who else persists with the Wankel rotary engine? – and is fitted with a front strut brace and Bilstein dampers as standard, plus something called an “asymmetric limited-slip differential” – as the Mazda boffins explain, a “cam mechanism has been added to the conical clutch, which is lightweight, compact and highly durable. The cam angle is set differently for the deceleration and acceleration side, thereby achieving optimal limiting force of slip during both actions.”

That means the car doesn’t dip and dive so much during hard acceleration or braking, thus adding some stability and safety. My test car, a top-of-the-range two-litre Homura variant, certainly left me firmly in control.

Once upon a time, the success of various iterations of the MX-5 tempted interesting new entrants to the market – the Toyota MR2, the original BMW Z3 and Z4, the Honda S2000, the Alfa Romeo Spiders, even a then-new MG F. Now they’ve all faded away or grown so large and expensive that their contemporary successors no longer occupy the same space in the motoring world. The most tempting alternative to an MX-5 would actually be the retro-styled Fiat 124 Spider or the quicker Abarth 124 Spider, no longer made but available as lightly used examples.

open image in gallery Not much bigger than a holdall back there ( Sean O’Grady )

Both were based on the MX-5 and built in the same plant in Hiroshima, but kitted out with more torquey Italian engines and some tweaks to the chassis. To my eye, they look nicer and shouldn’t be much more trouble than the usually reliable MX-5. Aside from that, you’re looking at an older used Porsche Boxster (but some of the earliest suffer from engine problems).

The MX-5 also depreciates more than most, so there are some bargains to be had there. In new car terms, the best value of all is undoubtedly the all-electric MG Cyberster, a cabrio complete with scissored doors and supercar performance. In any case, if you’re lucky enough to be able to afford a new or near-new MX-5, then you should take the opportunity to own a piece of motoring history in every sense of the term. I miss it already.