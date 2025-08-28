Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first electric car models eligible for the maximum £3,750 government purchase grant have been announced.

The Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed buyers of the Ford Puma Gen-E and e-Tourneo Courier will qualify for this top-tier discount.

This £3,750 reduction is the highest available under the Government’s £650 million electric car grant scheme.

The other 26 models currently receive a £1,500 grant, with rates based on sustainability criteria. All eligible vehicles must be priced at no more than £37,000.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “We’re putting money back in people’s pockets and making it easier and cheaper for families to make the switch to electric, by delivering discounts of up to £3,750 on EVs.

“Our measures are driving competition in the UK EV market, boosting economic growth, and supporting jobs and skills.”

The DfT said many drivers cite upfront costs as a “key barrier” to buying an EV, and the grant will bring down prices so they “more closely match their petrol and diesel counterparts”.

Drivers buying either a Ford Puma Gen-E or e-Tourneo Courier will be entitled to the discount, the Department for Transport (DfT) said ( Ford )

Discounts are automatically applied at the point of sale.

More models are expected to be approved in the coming weeks.

The electric vehicles eligible for the £1,500 discount

Citroën ë-C3 and Citroën ë-C3 Aircross

Citroën ë-C4 and Citroën ë-C4 X

Citroën ë-C5 Aircross

Citroën ë-Berlingo

Cupra Born

DS DS3

DS N°4

Nissan Ariya

Nissan Micra

Peugeot E-208

Peugeot E-2008

Peugeot E-308

Peugeot E-408

Peugeot E-Rifter

Renault 4

Renault 5

Renault Alpine A290

Renault Megane

Renault Scenic

Vauxhall Astra Electric

Vauxhall Combo Life Electric

Vauxhall Corsa Electric

Vauxhall Frontera Electric

Vauxhall Grandland Electric

Vauxhall Mokka Electric

Volkswagen ID.3

Edmund King, AA president, said: “Drivers frequently tell us that the upfront costs of new EVs are a stumbling block to making the switch to electric.

“It is great to see some of these more substantial £3,750 discounts coming online because for some drivers this might just bridge the financial gap to make these cars affordable.”

Ian Plummer, commercial director at online vehicle marketplace Autotrader, said: “The electric car grant prompted the highest uptick in consumer demand for EVs in three years on Autotrader, and interest in cars priced below £37,000 almost doubled.

“Half of consumers say price is the biggest barrier to going electric, so it’s fantastic to see the first tranche of models qualify for the full £3,750 grant.”