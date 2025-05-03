Cupra Terramar: Likeable drive with copper-bottomed Catalan class

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s really quite surprising what some copper highlights and nice soft leather bucket seats can do for a car, and the sense of wellbeing it imparts to its driver. The brand-new, petrol-powered Cupra Terramar is one such “feel good” and, while not exactly cheap (£50k for my test version), it does indeed have the sort of tasteful ambience that is usually found in far more expensive machinery – the grander Mercedes-Benz and, though I’m getting carried away here, a little bit of the personal reassurance I found the last time I settled into a Bentley Flying Spur. As the motoring cliche goes, the Cupra Terramar, in its plusher versions, is a nice place to be.

Or maybe I’m just easily fooled. Underneath the tasteful accoutrements lie some standard Volkswagen Group componentry, shared mostly with the Audi Q3 and, most familiarly, in the VW Tiguan (the company’s best seller across Europe, by the way – but also the Skoda Kodiaq, another excellent offering.

open image in gallery There’s a 12.9in central touchscreen plus a 10.25in one for the dash ( Sean O’Grady )

So there’s nothing wrong with that, of course, and nearly everything in the new car market is related to something else in some conglomerate’s range, but you just need to know that this is an upmarket version of some very close competitors which don’t look quite so glamorous.

If you’re still unsure about what a Cupra is, think of it as a fancier, more highly styled version of its “parent” brand Seat, which VW has owned for some decades now and never quite known what to do with (though the cars sold fairly well all the same). “Terramar” is a town in Catalonia, by the way, not far from Seat/Cupra’s HQ, though the vehicle is assembled in Hungary. That’s globalisation for you.

open image in gallery A copper inlay on the soft bucket seats ( Sean O’Grady )

Anyway, they’ve just about managed to lift the Terramar out of the generic SUV “crossover” look with some, yes indeed, copper 20-inch alloy wheels, strikingly aggressive front-end styling, illuminated bashing and some subtle paint jobs – a kind of subdued purple on my one.

The spec Cupra Terramar 2.0TSI VZ2 Price: £50,380 (as tested. Prices for the range start at £37,290) Engine capacity: 2.0l petrol, 4-cyl, 7sp auto Power output (PS): 265 Top speed (mph): 151 0 to 60 (seconds): 5.9 Fuel economy (mpg): 32.1 CO2 emissions (WLTP, g/km): 193

Best of all, it goes extremely well, as it should given that it shares an engine and all-wheel drive system with the Golf GTi and, as it happens, the equally impressive Skoda Kodiaq vRS. The handling is as reassuring as the Terramar’s interior and equally entertaining, coupled with relatively good fuel economy. Put your foot down and there is no shortage of performance available, and it is best left in “Sport” mode.

As for equipment, the good news is that the Terramar relies less on the “haptic” touch controls that didn’t work so well a few years ago on various VW group products. There’s a 12.9in central touchscreen plus a 10.25in one for the dash, plus a “head up” display. The Sennheiser stereo (optional at £420) sounds premium (to my cloth ears), and the steering-wheel controls are now very easy to use and effective (this is harder to engineer than it sounds for the car people; getting the balance of sensitivity and responsiveness is fiendishly difficult).

So, like its roomier siblings, the VW Tayron and Kodiaq vRS (best for really big families), the Terramar is extremely likeable. It’s up against some classy opposition outside the VW Group too – the Volvo XC40 and the DS 7 Crossback – but it makes a fine case for itself.

open image in gallery Plenty of room in the boot ( Sean O’Grady )

For those who can have off-road parking and are company car users, there are plug-in hybrid choices and a mild hybrid “base” model with a smaller petrol unit. There are no diesels or, sadly, electric versions of this Cupra. Indeed, this is said to be the last Cupra to be launched with an internal combustion engine, and it’s a suitable last hurrah.