Buying a used car? Here are the six things drivers need to know

Each year, thousands of individuals navigate the process of buying a used car.

Whether upgrading to a more spacious model or simply seeking a cost-effective way to get around, the acquisition of a pre-owned vehicle should ideally be a straightforward experience.

However, crucial considerations are paramount when investing in a second-hand car to ensure it perfectly meets your needs.

Understanding these essential points is key to making an informed decision.

open image in gallery A car’s history gives you an insight into how well a vehicle has been looked after ( Castrol )

Budget

Establishing a solid budget is the best place to start when shopping for a used car. By putting a budget in place, you can make sure that you’re not going to spend more money than you wanted to in the first place, and it’ll also help when narrowing down your search.

The good news is that many online retailers allow you to filter vehicles by price, ensuring that you don’t see anything out of your budget. Remember, don’t be afraid to walk away from a deal if the price seems too high.

On a safety note, don’t be tempted by cars that seem far too cheap for what they are. Many online scammers use this process to draw victims in – a car is listed for a very low price and interested parties are asked to place a deposit to secure the vehicle.

Fuel type

Deciding on what type of fuel your future purchase uses is a great way of narrowing down your search, too. It’s a good idea to consider the type of driving you’re doing; if it’s mainly local trips, then a petrol, hybrid or electric model could be a great idea, while long-distance drivers might prefer the long-range efficiency that diesel brings.

Remember to consider the car’s emissions, too, as these have a core impact on how much road tax you’ll pay.

History

A car’s history gives you an insight into how well a vehicle has been looked after. At a basic level, you can check a car’s MOT history via a free government checker, allowing you to see how it has fared and whether it has failed any previous tests.

For a small fee, providers can also let you know if a car has previously been written off or whether there is any outstanding finance. If this were the case, you could be liable for any outstanding finance payments, so it’s well worth checking out.

open image in gallery Crucial considerations are paramount when investing in a second-hand car to ensure it perfectly meets your needs. ( Jaecoo )

Maintenance

When putting that first budget in place, it’s a good idea to factor in maintenance alongside it. Cars – of all types – require regular maintenance to keep them at their best and ensuring you’ve got enough money to get that sorted is essential.

Whether it’s a usual MOT, a standard oil service or even the replacement of fluids at regular points, making sure that you’re able to get your car the maintenance it needs is essential.

Repairs

When looking at a used car, it’s a good idea to check out whether any repairs may have taken place – good or bad. Take a look at the main panels on the car to make sure that there aren’t any odd gaps – this could point towards a previous crash – or paint colours which don’t quite line up. On the test drive, make sure to listen out for any odd noises, squeaks or rattles, as well as vibration from the brake pedal or steering wheel.

Some companies offer an inspection service, where a trained engineer will go out to the car you’re looking at and check it over for a variety of issues. If you’re not too confident about the mechanical parts of cars, or if you’d like some added peace of mind, then this could be well worth the outlay.

Again, like maintenance, it’s worth remembering that, from time to time, things can go wrong with a car. Having a fund established so that you can repair your car when you need to is a great idea and well worth factoring into your initial budgeting.

Warranty

A warranty will cover you against certain issues that may crop up with a car, with different levels of cover offered by different retailers. It’s always worth checking out what type of warranty is available with any used car you’re looking at and how long it’ll last after you’ve purchased the car.

There are many third-party warranty providers that will provide cover for a used car for a fee. This could be a good option to help avoid costly repair bills down the line.