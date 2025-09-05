BMW M5 Touring: Estate of play

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nestled in the supple grey “Merino” leather, fully cooled and ventilated front passenger seat, my friend turned to me and asked: “Who wants one of these?” These, or this, being a new BMW M5 Touring (which means estate), fairly capacious and practical – but also capable of supercar performance. Not entirely originally, I could only answer: “Someone who wants to move a wardrobe at 200mph”.

Which is true. Although the standard BMW M5 Touring (saloon also available) is deliberately limited to 155mph, you can specify it with the M Driver’s package to push it to 200mph or so. Obviously you only do that if you’re on a track, which is what I did the other week at the famous circuit in Monza, courtesy of Pirelli, who wanted to demonstrate that you can trust their tyres with your life.

I’m glad I did, because it meant that I managed to get the speed thing out of my system. It has to be done because it’s all too easy to pick up momentum in any M5 and it’s just a massive temptation to go far too fast. And you really can’t be doing that on the M1; you need somewhere purpose-built, safe and under some sort of supervision, for obvious reasons. It’s a car that most of those who drive it will never discover its full potential, no matter how curious you may be about what a twin-turbo V8 with all-wheel drive and almost 800 horsepower feels like. It’s an odd sort of toy that you can’t really play with. You, or your company, have shelled out well over £100,000 and you’re entitled to make the most of it – but not on the public roads.

open image in gallery Buyers are able to specify a speed capability of 200mph with the M Driver’s package ( BMW )

To save you the bother, I can happily report that the M5 Touring is as civilised, quiet and safe as anything can be at any given speed. So, having mostly sated my appetite for an expensive thrill away from other road users, I was content mostly to tootle around in this highly versatile and fast estate, safe in the knowledge that it can blow almost anything else on the road away, and carry more than most while it’s at it. Indeed, I even moved some furniture in it.

Under the dramatic looks and sheer imposing presence, there lurks a little gem of pure green technology – a plug-in hybrid system. This is not quite the first high-performance BMW 5-series estate car, but it is the first one you can plug in to the mains. The chunky battery pack will deliver about 40 miles of battery electric-only range, if driven reasonably gently, and it gives the car a far more refined character, as does electric propulsion generally, even in the cheapest of EVs. Probably more to the point, the hybrid setup takes the edge off the CO2 emissions, which helps BMW meet government targets and improves its tax efficiency for the business user. Even if they never plug it in (I’m only reflecting a cynical reality here).

The Spec BMW M5 Touring Price: £135,408 (as tested, starts at £112,500) Engine capacity: 4.4l petrol V8-cyl 8sp auto, 4WD + 18.6kWh battery Power output (hp): 727 Top speed (mph): 155 (limited) 0 to 60 (seconds): 3.6 Fuel economy (mpg): 141 (incl hybrid use; or 26 mpg ICE only) CO2 emissions (WLTP, g/km): 45 (incl hybrid use)

It’s a car of many facets, the M5 Touring, and few V8-equipped rivals. The Audi RS6 Avant does much of what the M5 does, and is, to my eye, better looking, even if it lacks that ultimate cachet of a BMW “M” car. BMW seems not to know what to do with its traditional “kidney” grille, and in this case has more or less abandoned it. It should go back to basics and get that essential design cue back. The Porsche Panamera Hybrid is a closer match technology-wise, and even classier inside than the M5, but lacks the loadspace. A used Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate is your other option until they come up with a new successor model. You’re quite spoiled for choice at this rarified end of the market, basically. Only a chimerical Bentley Flying Spur shooting brake would better that lot, but with the Bentayga SUV around, I don’t suppose they’ll bother crafting the ultimate shooting brake.

Which brings me to a few final thoughts. The best thing about the M5 Touring is that it gives the concept of the estate car some much-needed glamour. Sized as it is – a bit too large, if truth be told – there’s not much point in anyone favouring even a Range Rover above this imposing performance estate, and it’s better to drive. About 30 years ago, it was Volvo, archetypal builders of solid estates, who unleashed the 850 T5 estate on the touring car racing scene and the wider world – the “flying brick” as it was known. It was a revelation, even if it came a little later than the very first BMW M5 Touring model, and it proved a point – estates can be devilishly thrilling. It’s true today.

open image in gallery It’s a large vehicle – and gives the estate car concept some much-needed glamour ( BMW )

Evidently. Never once, on road or track, did I feel anything less than fully in control, even when having some fun with the plethora of driving modes – “super sport” being especially exhilarating. The only problem I had was at very low speeds – it’s embarrassingly easy to scuff the huge 20/21-inch alloy wheels, and the parking sensors and cameras aren’t any help in that respect.

I’m not sure how BMW managed to make something that weighs three tonnes handle like a Mini Cooper, be as quick as a Lamborghini, as green (sometimes) as a Toyota Prius, and be as useful as a Transit Connect van, but somehow it’s managed it. It will do excellent business for BMW, but I just hope it helps save the dear old traditional estate car from oblivion. Antique dealers should love it.