Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

So let’s meet the new 202mpg Bentley Flying Spur saloon. Yes, you read that right – 202 miles per gallon, not miles per hour. The top speed is in fact 177mph – as a matter of fact a little lower than some earlier versions, but plenty enough for this four or five seater. The miracle of its fuel consumption derives from its status as a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), and the rather permissive way the authorities allow the carmakers to present fuel efficiency.

In short, you can drive the Flying Spur in full zero-emission electric mode carefully for about 40 miles (real-world estimate), when it pretty much runs out of kilowatts; the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 will then take over and return, say, 32mpg. That in itself is remarkable for such a beast, with the extra battery pack helping to push the weight over 2.6 tonnes.

open image in gallery There are eight wood veneer options and a further three ‘technical’ finishes for the dash ( Bentley Motors )

Obviously, no one buys a Bentley with fuel economy absolutely uppermost in their minds, and they’d be generously forgiven for putting their foot down and enjoying the full burble and torque provided by the petrol unit, supplemented by the electric motor. But, on the other hand, this is a limousine almost without peer, and the absolute silence of electric mode also provides maximum serenity.

Used in the right manner, therefore – and getting the chauffeur to plug it in overnight – the Bentley is a relatively green machine, as well as one of the gruntiest bruisers around. Car fans will note the vast 1,000 Newton metres of torque that the new propulsion setup offers – about twice what a classic 6.75 litre Bentley T2 was equipped with, for example; normal people will just enjoy the immense effortless power.

The 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox isn’t worked too hard. It isn’t, admittedly, quite as stress-free as the previous 12-cylinder offering, but the Flying Spur lacks for nothing and is superior to its predecessor in almost every metric. Best of all, if trivial, the “Flying B” bonnet mascot is not only present but illuminated and retractable. Classy.

Capitalism, they say, demonstrates its prowess in providing its consumers with the luxury of choice, and Bentley, like all those brands that occupy this rarefied sector of the market, offers great choice in specifying your kind of luxury. The exterior of the Flying Spur, first seen in 2019, has been mildly updated, and still has tremendous presence – long, low and wide enough to make a statement without being unwieldy.

open image in gallery The exterior of the Flying Spur, first seen in 2019, still has tremendous presence ( Bentley Motors )

There are three “stem” models: Speed, Speed First Edition and Mulliner. They all boast an enormous range of internal and external options, at commensurate cost, but the Mulliner variant is your entree to the breathtaking world of Bentley Bespoke. This is where you can sit with the Bentley design team on a special configuration and specify every last detail of your car – it will be unique.

This was the most fun I’ve had in some time, and, in my case, I specced the exterior of “my” Bentley in a specially mixed primrose yellow, with black trim and chrome highlights, just like my first Mini.

The Spec Bentley Flying Spur Speed First Edition Price: £260,130 (as tested; range starts at £226,500) Engine capacity: 4l petrol V8-cyl, 8-sp auto + elec motor Power output (PS): 782 Top speed (mph): 177 0 to 60 (seconds): 3.3 Fuel economy (mpg): 202 (inc battery-only use) CO2 emissions (WLTP, g/km): 33

The interior was thoroughly old bloke – proper maroon leather and walnut veneers (hand-crafted obviously), with knurled knobs on. So there. Even the standard Bentley palette runs to 101 exterior paint colours, 22 primary hide colours, 11 secondary shades and four colour splits, so that means more than 700 significantly distinct colour combinations – plus choices of contrast stitching and piping or bespoke features.

The leathers are joined by eight wood veneer options and a further three “technical” finishes for the dash. The world’s your lobster. Indeed, you can. With Bentley furniture, showcased in the opulent Bentley hospitality lounge at the Co-op live arena, you can even bring the brand into your home – matching car and sofa.

open image in gallery To drive or be conveyed in the Flying Spur is sublime ( Bentley Motors )

To drive or be conveyed in the Flying Spur is sublime, courtesy of some very clever electronics, air suspension, all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, and astonishingly comfy seats, heated, cooled or massaging according to taste. My companion on a pleasant run through the Peak District was able to administer “smoky eyes” makeup at speed, in all senses, and the g-forces never threatened to smudge her lipstick.

open image in gallery There’s very little you can’t do to, or with, a Bentley Flying Spur ( Bentley Motors )

On the move, the Flying Spur can be set to four different driving styles, from economy to sport – or, naturally, you can personalise the steering (delightfully weighted), suspension, brakes and performance to your own tastes. I found few flaws in my time with it. The built-in satnav seemed a bit eccentric – it once told me the main battery was flat (it wasn’t) – and the brakes felt a bit soft to me, but maybe I just needed to set them up better.

In any case, there’s very little you can’t do to, or with, a Bentley Flying Spur. It’s a fine motorcar in the best tradition; and, to any American readers, well worth the Trump tariff.