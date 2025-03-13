Woman decides to change her baby’s name after mother-in-law gets tattoo of it
‘Until the kid is HERE, the name is always hypothetical,’ one reader argues
A mother-in-law got a tattoo of her unborn grandchild’s name before her son and his wife decided on a new one.
According to the pregnant wife, she and her husband weren’t ever set on the original baby moniker to begin with, despite her partner’s mom getting it permanently stamped on her.
“My husband (34M) and I (30F) are expecting our first child, a boy. We had a name we liked but never told anyone it was final,” she wrote in an Am I The A**hole post on Reddit. “My MIL (57F), who has always been a bit much, took it upon herself to get the name tattooed on her wrist.”
“We were shocked but still unsure about the name,” she continued.
A month after her mother-in-law had shown them her body art, the two parents-to-be settled on a new moniker for their son.
In her mother-in-law’s eyes, deciding to change the name after she’d gotten the other one tattooed on her was “disrespectful.”
“Now she’s demanding we change it back,” the Reddit writer said. “Even my husband is asking me to reconsider ‘to keep the peace.’”
Unsure of what to do, the daughter-in-law asked her fellow readers for suggestions on how to handle the situation.
After reading her story, many people agreed she wasn’t at fault and didn’t owe her husband’s mom anything.
“Until the kid is HERE, the name is always hypothetical. Hell, I've read articles where people changed their baby's name months after birth because it didn't fit them,” one person said. “She’s silly for jumping the gun.”
Meanwhile, one fellow parent wrote: “We changed our second child's name 24 hours after he was born as my husband didn't feel like it suited. A child's name isn't permanent until you register the birth (and even then it can be changed, but then it's a legal issue).”
“You’re not responsible for her actions. She’s the one who’s making this all about her and not about your moment,” a third noted.
One curious reader asked if she’d be willing to make the original moniker her son’s middle name.
Meanwhile, another individual disagreed: “Do not give in, not even as a middle name. Her passive aggressive behavior will only get worse. Boundaries!”
“She's the one that did something stupid when the name wasn't set in stone. It's her own fault,” a sixth said.
