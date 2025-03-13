Woman decides to change her baby’s name after mother-in-law gets tattoo of it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother-in-law got a tattoo of her unborn grandchild’s name before her son and his wife decided on a new one.

According to the pregnant wife, she and her husband weren’t ever set on the original baby moniker to begin with, despite her partner’s mom getting it permanently stamped on her.

“My husband (34M) and I (30F) are expecting our first child, a boy. We had a name we liked but never told anyone it was final,” she wrote in an Am I The A**hole post on Reddit. “My MIL (57F), who has always been a bit much, took it upon herself to get the name tattooed on her wrist.”

“We were shocked but still unsure about the name,” she continued.

A month after her mother-in-law had shown them her body art, the two parents-to-be settled on a new moniker for their son.

In her mother-in-law’s eyes, deciding to change the name after she’d gotten the other one tattooed on her was “disrespectful.”

“Now she’s demanding we change it back,” the Reddit writer said. “Even my husband is asking me to reconsider ‘to keep the peace.’”

Unsure of what to do, the daughter-in-law asked her fellow readers for suggestions on how to handle the situation.

After reading her story, many people agreed she wasn’t at fault and didn’t owe her husband’s mom anything.

“Until the kid is HERE, the name is always hypothetical. Hell, I've read articles where people changed their baby's name months after birth because it didn't fit them,” one person said. “She’s silly for jumping the gun.”

Meanwhile, one fellow parent wrote: “We changed our second child's name 24 hours after he was born as my husband didn't feel like it suited. A child's name isn't permanent until you register the birth (and even then it can be changed, but then it's a legal issue).”

“You’re not responsible for her actions. She’s the one who’s making this all about her and not about your moment,” a third noted.

One curious reader asked if she’d be willing to make the original moniker her son’s middle name.

Meanwhile, another individual disagreed: “Do not give in, not even as a middle name. Her passive aggressive behavior will only get worse. Boundaries!”

“She's the one that did something stupid when the name wasn't set in stone. It's her own fault,” a sixth said.