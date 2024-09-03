Support truly

Another day, another beauty trend going viral on TikTok. This time, women are covering their faces with collagen-infused sheet masks, taping their mouths shut, wrapping their hair in heatless curlers, and lining their jaws with straps that profess to do away with double chins. The trend, dubbed “morning shed,” essentially promises that the uglier you go to sleep, the prettier you’ll wake up.

But how much of this “morning shed” trend is actually backed by skincare science, or has the beauty industry finally gone too far?

The latest wellness trend began making waves this summer, as thousands of videos of young women – looking like mummified versions of themselves – popped up on TikTok feeds. In one video, content creator Ella filmed herself waking up in the morning, shedding the beauty products she slept in overnight. She untied the silk bonnet wrapped on her head, which reduces friction between your hair and your pillow to help prevent tangling or breakage. Ella then stripped off the strap wrapped around her jawline, before peeling off the tape over her mouth.

Another “morning shed” routine from Dallas-based content creator Ashley West showed the mother of two undoing her hair from its overnight heatless curlers to reveal a perfect, ready-to-go blowout.

Of course, the supposed benefits of the “morning shed” trend are enticing. For people with busy schedules, waking up early to appear the least bit presentable for the day can be a chore. This TikTok beauty trend combines nighttime and morning routines, while even supposedly using products that help improve sleep.

The name for the trend – “morning shed” – is a cheeky play on words itself. Those who partake in the beauty fad literally cocoon themselves overnight, so that they can peel off or “shed” the products in the morning. It’s similar to a bear waking up from hibernation, although instead of stacking up on food for the winter, it’s the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

For those who are skeptical about the effectiveness of TikTok’s latest beauty trend, The Independent spoke with board-certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons to decipher exactly which products are worth incorporating into our “morning shed” routines, if any at all. Not only that, but I even tried the wellness fad for myself – and the results weren’t exactly as expected.

When it comes to products like lip masks, mouth tape, jaw straps, collagen masks and under-eye patches, experts agree that these popular beauty items simply provide short-term results. And when combined all at once, they may not be doing the work we want them to.

“With all these viral trends, there’s a little bit of truth to all of it, but it’s kind of overshadowed by the greater trend itself. This emphasis on quick fixes and instant results can often overshadow the importance of a comprehensive approach to skincare, aesthetic care, or whatever it is that they’re looking into,” Dr David Hill, a plastic surgeon and medical director of Fulcrum Aesthetics in Chicago, Illinois, told The Independent. “I do think that this particular ‘morning shed’ trend taps into the fascination that you can optimize every minute of your beauty regimen to even include when you’re sleeping.”

However, that doesn’t mean that “morning shed” beauty products are a complete waste of time or even harmful – that is, if we understand that they won’t provide lasting results. For example, jaw straps are often marketed to contour the jawline and when paired with mouth tape, can help prevent open-mouth snoring. But according to Dr Konstantin Vasyukevich, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in New York City who specializes in facelift surgery, there’s limited scientific evidence to support the long-term efficacy of jaw straps.

“They may temporarily reduce fluid retention in the area. However, prolonged use could lead to skin irritation or discomfort,” he said.

As for under-eye patches – whether they’re marketed to boost collagen, hydrate, or reduce inflammation – these long-lasting results are also questionable. Dr Mariano Busso, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist based out of Miami, Florida, and Beverly Hills, California, believes that the skincare benefits of under-eye patches can vary greatly depending on the active ingredients being used, and whether they’re intended to decrease puffiness or dark circles.

“Patches with moisturizers containing hyaluronic acid or collagen patches may provide a morning glow and plump with no irritation, but with no long-term benefits,” he explained. “There are the ‘anti-aging’ patches that typically contain retinols or anti-oxidants like vitamin C, which can cause irritation if applied under occlusion.”

Instead, Dr Busso recommended striking a “happy balance” between hydration and anti-aging by using products that contain “repair peptides.” These can be found from brands like Neocutis or SkinMedica, though he noted that more research is also needed to determine the long-term efficacy of these products.

One staple beauty product seen across dozens of “morning shed” routines is the overnight collagen sheet mask, which absorbs to the skin in a matter of hours. On TikTok, South Carolina-based content creator Clara Peirce showed off her “morning shed” regimen by applying the Biodance sheet mask on her face before bed. The next morning, the white sheet mask had seemingly dissolved into her skin. She peeled – or “shed” – away the mask to reveal clear and bright skin, fresh and ready for the day.

As someone who’s constantly battled dry skin by “slugging” my face with petroleum jelly before bed, this hydrating mask seemed like an easier (and less messy) alternative to my typical nightly routine. However, as I attempted to line the slimy sheet mask across my face, I instantly became aware of the amount of work that must go into an entire “morning shed” routine, let alone just one step. Not only that, but forcing myself to sleep on my back rather than on my usual side – so that the mask didn’t slide off onto my pillow – proved to be an even greater task.

But I won’t lie, there was something very satisfying about peeling off the sheet mask, which had become clear on my skin by the time I woke up. Perhaps that’s why this beauty trend has gone viral on TikTok in the first place. My own “morning shed” practically felt like real-life ASMR, almost as satisfying as scrolling through dozens of videos of women doing the same. If there’s anything we’ve learned about viral TikTok beauty trends in recent years, it’s that we always watch until the end for the dazzling skincare results – no matter how real, or fake, they are.

“It’s essential to approach any trend with a skeptical eye,” said Dr Hill. “These products might enhance your overnight routine or they might offer some immediate visual perks, but they really shouldn’t replace proven skincare practices or professional advice.”

Instead, experts suggested focusing on a few gentle, hydrating products rather than overloading your skin. Not only should you adhere to a more basic skincare routine, but Dr Busso also recommended that drinking water, exercising regularly, and eating a mostly plant-based diet will have far better skincare results than “bothering with the ‘morning shed’ routine.”

At a glance, TikTok’s viral “morning shed” trend is totally harmless. There’s nothing wrong with having some fun when it comes to beauty, or engaging with a similarly wellness-focused online community. But when we expect these skincare fads to actually provide lasting results, that’s when we can run into issues.

“These viral trends come and go all the time, and some of them can be problematic because they promote a demand for procedures that are based on visual appeal rather than evidence. But that’s the more underlying problem rather than any individual trend,” said Dr Hill. “Because they encourage a search for quick fixes, which as a society we all want, it promotes immediacy of outcomes over realistic expectations.”