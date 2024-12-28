Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippo who stole hearts around the globe this year, has gained a high-profile supporter: Canadian cryptocurrency magnate Vitalik Buterin.

Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, donated 10,000,000 baht (about $293,000) to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, becoming Moo Deng’s “adoptive father” through the zoo’s Wildlife Sponsorship Program. The 5-month-old hippo, a star attraction at the Chonburi province zoo, now has a benefactor helping improve her habitat and support the zoo’s broader initiatives.

“I very much look forward to seeing Moo Deng live long and prosper,” Buterin wrote in a letter to the zoo’s director, according to the Strait Times.

The contribution came after Buterin visited Moo Deng’s enclosure last month, where he was impressed by the zoo’s dedication to animal welfare and education. His donation will fund upgrades to Moo Deng’s enclosure and other enhancements to the zoo.

“I was particularly excited to hear your plans for improvements to the zoo itself, especially the proposal for upgrades to the Pygmy Hippopotamus habitat,” Buterin wrote. “I am delighted to accept your invitation to be Moo Deng’s adoptive father while she grows up and to donate to the zoo in her name.”

The zoo expressed its gratitude on Facebook, saying, “We look forward to working with you over the next two years for the benefit of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo community and all our visitors!”

Buterin’s gesture also serves as a tribute to Thailand, which hosted the Ethereum community’s Devcon Sea blockchain conference in November. “What better way to do that [say thank you] than through a Christmas present to someone who is dear to all Thai people, Moo Deng, and who has become one of the most unexpected and important Thai celebrities on the world stage,” Buterin shared.

Moo Deng, born on 10 July 2024 at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has become an internet sensation due to her playful antics and endearing appearance. Her name, meaning “bouncy pork” in Thai, was selected through a public poll, aligning with the culinary-themed names of her siblings, Moo Toon (stewed pork) and Moo Waan (sweet pork).

The zoo’s social media posts featuring Moo Deng have attracted millions of fans worldwide, significantly increasing visitor numbers. On weekends, attendance has surged from approximately 3,000 to over 10,000 visitors, with many traveling long distances to see her.

Moo Deng’s popularity has even inspired various forms of fan engagement, including memes, artwork, and merchandise. Notably, a bakery in Bangkok created cakes modeled after her likeness, which were described as “too cute to eat.”

However, the influx of visitors has raised concerns about Moo Deng’s well-being. Reports have emerged of visitors throwing water and objects at her to elicit reactions, prompting zoo officials to implement measures such as limiting viewing times to five minutes per group and installing surveillance cameras to monitor behavior.

In response to her rapid rise to fame, the zoo has initiated efforts to trademark “Moo Deng the hippo” to prevent unauthorized commercialization and ensure that merchandise proceeds support the zoo’s operations and animal welfare programs.