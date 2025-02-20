5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are so many powerful stories told in this week’s podcast episodes.

1. Dancing With Shadows

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Documentary and sports

I grew up dancing ballet and tap. So like journalist Nicky Anderson, I’ll forever be in awe of ballet. The way the dancers fuse grace and strength, raw physicality, and complex storytelling always pushes the boundaries of movement and art to express things that words can’t always convey.

It’s one of the reasons why Anderson travelled halfway across the world to watch a ballet in the first episode of Dancing With Shadows, Stak’s new documentary podcast from its Legacy series.

It wasn’t just any ballet, but George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, performed by the New York City Ballet in America. And even though Anderson was trying to enjoy the moment, she wasn’t sure if she could, based on what had happened behind closed doors.

Across the New York City Ballet’s 76-year history, there have been allegations of misuse of power, a major lawsuit, and investigations into sexual, physical and verbal abuse by a former ballet master-in-chief.

Using exclusive interviews – which are at times difficult to listen to because they address image-based sexual abuse – from America’s celebrated male ballet dancer Edward Villella, one of Balanchine’s most famous muses Allegra Kent, and Chase Finlay, who speaks out for the first time since being sued in 2018 for allegedly sharing sexually explicit images of his girlfriend with other dancers, the intimate seven-part podcast series both unveils and interrogates the legacy of the ballet company, intimately and sensitively.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. DXB Unheard

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Documentary and travel

When English broadcaster and journalist Kate Garraway first came to Dubai 20 years ago, there were a few things that hit her when she arrived; the heat and sunshine, the stunning skyline and the food. But this time around, something else surprised her – the prominence of the power that women hold in the success of the cosmopolitan city.

It’s why Garraway wanted to meet some of these people in her new eight-part podcast and YouTube series DXB Unheard, where she promises to uncover hidden gems, personal triumphs, and extraordinary experiences.

The first episode titled ‘The Melting Pot’ explores the diverse range of people who call Dubai home, where the second episode is all about success in the city. In this episode, Garraway speaks to Ahlam Bolooki, who runs the Emirates Literature Foundation which supports and nurtures a love of literature in the UAE.

Driven by how reading can impact our lives, Bolooki spoke about the first time she really resonated with a book – titled Shame – and why it sparked her love for literature, motherhood and the benefits of only having female bosses in her career.

Garraway also speaks to expat and Australian Paralympian and author Jessica Smith, who has chosen to live in Dubai, and Bakhita al-Muhairi, an Emirati female commercial pilot.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. From Black Men

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Culture, wellbeing and society

From Black Men is a new podcast hosted by Rachel Junaid where Black men share their stories and experiences.

This week, Junaid spoke with Shack Santima, a gospel artist who has been navigating mental health and using music to express his feelings.

This episode was extremely refreshing from beginning to end. Hearing a Black man speak about those uncomfortable and at times very vulnerable topics, such as growing up in a predominantly white area, bleaching his skin, relaxing his hair to fit in and also being subjected to racial abuse – a topic I can relate to on many levels, but one that I as a female, rarely hear males talk about.

However, Santima acknowledges that he wasn’t always this open and transparent about his experiences and emotions. It was through his love of music that he found a way to process and share his feelings.

Gaining influence from artists such as Dave who raps about the Black community and mental health, Santima also spoke about the negative effects certain music can have on people – such as an increase in violence.

Now, the gospel artist says he draws inspiration from his religion, bible reading and personal experiences to both share his own emotions and to also help others relate and normalise these conversations.

This was an extremely refreshing listen that I believe all Black men will benefit from as it encourages them to keep having these chats.

(By Sara Keenan)

4. The Teen Commandments

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Family

I don’t have children, but as a 25-year-old who honestly feels like I was 15 only a couple of months ago, this podcast was hilarious for me to listen to as I reminisced on all the things I did not that long ago.

The Teen Commandments is hosted by broadcaster Sara Cox and her best friend of over 30 years, Clare Hamilton, where the pair talk about their own teenage years together but also navigating having five teens between them.

This week they opened the inbox from listeners to share stories about their own teens and I related to or remembered doing almost all of them.

From the topic of messy rooms and overflowing bins to having the dreaded sex talk and Santa talk – it was a reminder of simpler times when all we cared about was friends and sleep.

A big part of the conversation was the idea of vaping, and do you believe your teen when they tell you they are looking for a vape for ‘their friend’.

As someone who just recently stopped vaping and unfortunately had some form of nicotine for almost 10 years, I can now tell you – that vaping isn’t for a friend…

This podcast isn’t just for parents or those with teenagers, it’s for anyone of any age. If you are like me and want to feel that nostalgia, or a parent with teens or maybe you’re a teenager yourself… it reminds us that we all do the same universal silly things and if you didn’t laugh about it, you would perhaps cry!

(By Sara Keenan)

Spotlight on…

5. Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Life, wellbeing and culture

To launch her new interview-based weekly podcast – produced by Wondery – Monica Lewinsky released two episodes, one where she reflects on the power of reclaiming your story, and another with her friend Olivia Munn.

It’s been 27 years since Lewinsky was at the centre of a storm: the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal, which referred to her affair with U.S. President Bill Clinton during her stint as an intern at The White House, from 1995 to 1997.

Lewinsky, who is now an activist and anti-bullying advocate, television producer and contributing editor at Vanity Fair, talks about how she lost her future, anonymity, sense of self and the ability to trust herself, but somehow also learnt to see the best and worst of people.

She goes on to speak about how when you reach middle age – she’s now 51 – you start to re-contextualise your younger years, including the context of the relationship she had and how her life changed afterwards.

How we reclaim our stories is different for everyone, but it takes strength, bravery and a lot of internal work. But from listening to the first episode, there’s no denying that Lewinsky has decided to give the shame back, stop carrying it and walk in her purpose.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)