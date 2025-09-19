Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton announce split in joint statement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have announced that they have split, ending their two-year relationship.

The Edward Scissorhands director and Italian actor began dating in 2023, with Bellucci appearing in 2024’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

In a short statement about their break-up, the former couple said they have “decided to part ways”, though they have “much respect and deep care for each other”.

Burton and Bellucci were last seen together in June at the 71st Taormina Film Festival in Sicily.

They were understood to have connected with each other at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon in October 2022.

Bellucci lated confirmed their relationship in June 2023, telling Elle France: “What I can say... I'm glad I met the man, first of all.”

open image in gallery Tim Burton reacts as he receives the Lumiere Award from Italian actress Monica Bellucci during the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon ( AFP via Getty Images )

“It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life,” the 60-year-old added.

“I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins. I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was the first time the pair had ever worked together, with Bellucci playing Delores, the ex-wife of Michael Keaton’s demonic lead character.

Speaking at its premiere, Bellucci said: “I’m so honoured to be part of this film and to come into Tim’s world.”

She added: “Tim is an artist and he knows how to make situations that are fantastic and horrific and comic and emotional all at the same time. He helped me so much to create this monster, more than a monster, she is a creature. She is mean but also charming.

“She is a metaphor of life. Tim told me about the character and said he thought of me, and he showed me what he thought.

“Tim loves Italy and he loves Italian films and he has showed me so many many films. I have discovered [Italian horror director] Mario Bava thanks to him.”

open image in gallery Burton and Bellucci said they still have ‘much respect and deep care for each other’ ( Getty )

Bellucci, best known for her roles in Irreversible and Malena, previously dated French sculptor and model Nicolas Lefebvre between 2017 and 2019.

Bellucci has been married twice. She married Italian photographer Claudio Carlos Basso at the age of 20, but they divorced after six months. She married French actor Vincent Cassell in 1999, before their divorce in 2013. They share two daughters, Deva, 19, and Leonie, 13.

Burton, meanwhile, was famously in a long-term relationship with actor Helena Bonham-Carter. They were together for 13 years before separating in 2014. They share two sons, Billy, 20, and Neil, 16.