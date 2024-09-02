Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

It’s back-to-school season and so, for some parents like TikTok mom Tavia Wade, this means the first time they have sent their babies off for the full day.

Wade, a lifestyle influencer with twin daughters, couldn’t help but feel nervous, dropping her two kids off at their kindergarten classroom in August.

However, their new teacher eased Wade’s worries with an unexpected, yet kind message.

On August 15, the honest mom took to her social media to share a sweet note the kindergarten instructor had handed her.

“My daughter’s kindergarten teacher made me cry today,” she said. “I’m dropping my girls off for the very first time, they’re twins, it’s all-day kindergarten, emotional.

“She hands me this,” Wade continued, holding a pink piece of paper taped to a pack of tissues. “I dare you not to cry when I read this.”

Wade proceeded to read the letter, reciting the loving lines one by one.

“I give you a little wink and smile as you entered my room today,” the poem started. “For I know how hard it is to leave and know your child must stay. You’ve been with them for many years now and have been a loving guide. But now, alas, the time has come to leave them at my side.

“Just know that as you drive away and the tears down your cheeks may flow, I’ll love them as I would my own and help them learn and grow.

“So please, put your mind at ease and cry those tears no more. For I will love them and take them in when you leave them at my door,” the note finished.

Though she didn’t tear up while reading it out loud, Wade said that she was overcome with emotion and “ugly cried” the first time she read it.

open image in gallery The emotional mom reveals the sweet note her daughters’ kindergarten teacher wrote for her ( TikTok/@taviawade )

“I was immediately ugly crying. My husband and I couldn’t even lift our heads until we were halfway home,” Wade confessed. “We were both uncontrollably crying.”

To Wade and her husband, the poem was the reassurance they needed as they left their daughters at the classroom. That said, the parents aren’t empty nesters yet. They still have a 17-month-old daughter at home.

Speaking toToday, Wade explained how her twin daughters had previously attended preschool three days a week for only two hours. And while they may have been in the same group then, the girls were unfortunately split up and placed in different kindergarten classrooms, making the transition even more difficult.

Online, touched viewers flooded Wade’s comment section, praising the kindergarten teacher for her remarks and sharing their own experiences with the first-time kindergarten drop-off. A few teachers chimed in too, noting that the special poem was a rarity.

“Teacher here. She’s a good one. Not many do that. She will make your twins love school,” one woman wrote, while one fellow mom added: “I cried at the first sentence. My baby started kindergarten this week too. This was so sweet of the teacher!”

A third said: “First year pre k teacher at an elementary school & I’ll be doing this next year!!!! I came in on their second week so didn’t see all the sad first days.”