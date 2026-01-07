Molly-Mae Hague admits reunion with Tommy Fury is ‘bittersweet’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Molly-Mae Hague has expressed her pride in working through challenges with Tommy Fury, as a new trailer for her docuseries reveals the couple’s reunion and their decision to move back in together.

The 26-year-old influencer is seen preparing for the move in a first-look trailer released by Amazon Prime Video UK and Ireland, describing the moment as "bittersweet" while reflecting on leaving an "incredible chapter" of her life behind.

The couple, who first met on ITV’s dating show Love Island, had previously ended their relationship in August 2024, more than a year after their engagement.

However, Hague and Fury have since rekindled their romance, confirming they were back together in May 2025 during an episode of Molly-Mae: Behind It All. They share a two-year-old daughter, Bambi Fury, who was born in January 2023.

In the preview, Hague is shown packing up her home ahead of moving back in with the 26-year-old boxer. She stated: "I am very proud of me and Tommy for working through things. It’s going to bring us closer as a family." The reality television personality also shared her "fear of not knowing what’s around the corner" during the packing process.

The trailer also captures a moment where a documentary crew member asks Hague if she would have believed a year prior that she would be moving back in with Fury. Her candid response was: "I really don’t want to, honestly."

Molly and Tommy confirmed they were back together in May 2025 ( Molly Mae )

It was further revealed that Hague had been residing with her sister, Zoe, a period she described as "lovely," allowing them "to have some real quality time" together.

Beyond her personal life, the upcoming episodes will also delve into Hague’s career as a prominent influencer and the founder of her womenswear brand, Maebe.

Kicking off the trailer, she remarked: "I’m being offered opportunities now that 16-year-old me would have screamed at. I feel very lucky with work at the minute."

The first season of Hague’s Prime Video series, which received a National Television Award last year, documented the aftermath of their initial separation.

Episodes four to six of Molly-Mae: Behind It All series two are scheduled to launch exclusively on Prime Video on January 16, following the release of the first three episodes of the series in October 2025.