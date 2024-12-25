Molly-Mae Hague says she has ‘found the last few days quite challenging mentally’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Molly-Mae Hague has told fans she has been feeling “really deflated” in the lead-up to Christmas, adding that she has found this time of year “quite challenging mentally”.

The Love Island star, 25, split from fiance Tommy Fury, with whom she has a young daughter, earlier this year.

In a 30-minute YouTube vlog posted on Christmas Eve, she said: “I have found the last few days quite challenging mentally, and I have been quite down to be honest, and I haven’t felt like picking up my camera.

“And even if I had felt like picking up my camera it would be like fake happiness and fake giddiness for Christmas – I would never come on and act a way that I’m not feeling.

“Hence why I’m coming on now and telling you that I have been feeling a little bit low.”

She continued: “It’s so sad when people say that Christmas brings up emotions, and for people it can be a really, really sad time of year.

“And I feel like I’ve been so blessed in my life. I’ve never really had to feel that way at Christmas, it’s always been a really positive time for me.

“But I feel like this is the first Christmas ever where I can really understand when they talk about how it really makes you feel.

“Like when you’ve got things going on in your personal life it can really bring it all up and make it feel 10 times worse. So I’ve just been feeling really deflated.”

Hague and Fury were the runners-up on the hit ITV dating show Love Island in 2019 and moved in together.

Fury and Hague in 2020 ( Getty Images )

Their daughter, Bambi, was born in January 2023 and they announced their engagement the following July, with plans to marry in September 2025.

The couple announced they had split with separate social media messages in August.

In the vlog, Hague also admitted she was feeling “a little bit guilty” about being a good enough Christmas host for her family.

“I just didn’t feel like I could really be present because I have a lot of stuff on my mind and I was just thinking about a lot and feeling quite sad,” she added.

Hague shared a series of photos of her kissing her daughter and Bambi playing with a toy, with the caption, “you put the magic back in Christmas”, on her Instagram Story on Christmas Day.

Hague is expected to elaborate on the relationship breakdown in a Prime Video series titled Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

In a trailer she says: “All I ever wanted was to get married. Suddenly, overnight, every part of my life changed.

“The last couple of months has been like the worst couple of months of my life.”

She adds: “I am angry with him. I am very hurt. Sometimes it just really hits you that I’m in this alone now.”

The documentary will be released on 17 January.

Additional reporting by Press Association