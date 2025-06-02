Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri named Miss World 2025

The newest Miss World has been crowned at a glittering contest in India

Ap Correspondent
Saturday 31 May 2025 12:41 EDT
Opal Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss World
Opal Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss World (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand was crowned Miss World on Saturday in India, where the international pageant was held this year.

Chuangsri topped a field of 108 contestants in the contest held in India’s southern Hyderabad city.

Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia was the first runner-up in the competition.

Ms Chuangsri received her crown from the 2024 winner Krystyna Pyszková, from the Czech Republic.

The 72nd Miss World beauty pageant was hosted by Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar.

Krystyna Pyszkova crowns her successor Opal Suchata of Thailand after she won the 72nd Miss World contest in India
Krystyna Pyszkova crowns her successor Opal Suchata of Thailand after she won the 72nd Miss World contest in India (AP)

India hosted the beauty competition in 2024 as well.

India’s Nandini Gupta exited after making it to the final 20.

Six Indian women have won the title, including Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chillar (2017).

