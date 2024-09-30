Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

An 81-year-old fashion model has just fallen short in her bid to become the oldest Miss Universe contestant after competing in the South Korean national pageant against rivals old enough to be her grandchildren.

Dressed in a beaded white gown, the silver-haired Choi Soon-hwa strutted across the stage and performed in a singing contest at the Miss Universe Korea pageant held Monday at a hotel in South Korea’s capital, Seoul.

She missed out on the crown but did take home the “best dresser” award.

Han Ariel, a 22-year-old fashion school student, won the contest and will head to Mexico City for the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in November.

Choi, a former hospital care worker who began her modeling career in her 70s, was announced as a Miss Universe Korea finalist earlier this month along with 31 other contestants.

open image in gallery South Korean Choi Soon-hwa, 81-year-old, third from right, attends the 2024 Miss Universe Korea in Seoul, South Korea ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Even at this age, I had the courage to grab onto an opportunity and take on a challenge," Choi told The Associated Press hours before Monday's pageant.

“I want people to look at me and realize that you can live healthier and find joy in life when you find things you want to do and challenge yourself to achieve that dream.”

It would have been impossible for Choi to compete in the pageant a year ago as Miss Universe had limited the participation to women between the ages of 18 and 28. The age limit, which had long drawn criticism, was lifted this year as part of efforts to make the competition more modern and diverse.

Organizers of the Korean pageant also removed the swimsuit competition and eligibility requirements related to education levels, height and foreign language abilities to open the contest to more women.

Earlier this year a 60-year-old lawyer made history by being crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires.

Lawyer and journalist Alejandra Rodríguez challenged stereotypes and warmed hearts everywhere when she was crowned the winner of the Miss Buenos Aires pageant. She is the first 60-year-old woman in beauty pageant history to win the title, marking a departure from the ageist norms that typically put youth on a pedestal.

open image in gallery Alejandra Rodríguez ( AP )

“I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values,” she said to the press. “I am the first of this generation to start with this.”

“I think the judges saw my confidence and my passion to represent the women of my generation,” she continued. “I am determined to fight for the crown of Miss Universe Argentina 2024.”