Miriam Margolyes says Melania Trump in the UK would be ‘a fate worse than death’
Exclusive: Margolyes contrasted Queen Camilla to the First Lady of the United States
Miriam Margolyes has given her verdict on the state of US politics as she said a Trump leadership would be a “fate worse than death”.
But she wasn’t talking about the US president Donald Trump on this occasion and instead took aim at Melania Trump, the American leader’s wife and First Lady.
During the launch of the Queen’s Reading Room Medal at a star-studded event at Clarence House on Tuesday (25 March), Margolyes, 83, extolled the virtues of reading and praised Queen Camilla before she made the comment.
“We’re very lucky to have a Queen who reads, who cares about developing literacy in the country.” she told The Independent. “And what an intelligent and thoughtful speech she gave.”
She continued: “She’s a remarkable woman. We’re very lucky to have her. Imagine, we could have had Melania [Trump]. That would be a fate worse than death.”
Margolyes went on to emphasise the importance of literature to peace and understanding in the world.
“Reading allows us to inhabit others worlds and see things through other people’s eyes,” she said, adding that hatred and divisions in the world were caused by others “not seeing certain people as people”, adding that reading could serve as an antidote to bigotry.
The actor who is renowned for her witty retorts and humorous commentary also said: “I don’t like comedy”, although acknowledged “I can’t help but be funny”. She also revealed her favourite book is Little Dorritt by Charles Dickens and she is currently reading A Tale of Two Cities by the author.
Margolyes is often unfiltered in her observations and has been outspoken about political issues including the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, antisemitism, and racism.
Sigourney Weaver, Dame Joanna Lumley, Helena Bonham Carter, Adjoa Andoh, Richard E Grant and Jonathan Dimbleby, were all in attendance at the star-studded event, to show their support for the initiative.
Honouring the UK’s “reading heroes”, the Medal hopes to “recognise those individuals championing books and storytelling in their communities”.
Nominees will include people who have set up community reading groups, improved access to local libraries, donated books to those in need, or organised local literary festivals. Applications for the accolade will open on 1 April, with the first award winners to be announced in March 2026.
Welcoming guests at the reception, the Queen entered with her husband King Charles as she celebrated the “magic of storytelling”. She said the act of reading is not a solitary affair but that its impact “lies in its ability to make a community of anyone who loves to read and who is compelled to write.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments