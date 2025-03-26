Miriam Margolyes says Melania Trump in the UK would be ‘a fate worse than death’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miriam Margolyes has given her verdict on the state of US politics as she said a Trump leadership would be a “fate worse than death”.

But she wasn’t talking about the US president Donald Trump on this occasion and instead took aim at Melania Trump, the American leader’s wife and First Lady.

During the launch of the Queen’s Reading Room Medal at a star-studded event at Clarence House on Tuesday (25 March), Margolyes, 83, extolled the virtues of reading and praised Queen Camilla before she made the comment.

“We’re very lucky to have a Queen who reads, who cares about developing literacy in the country.” she told The Independent. “And what an intelligent and thoughtful speech she gave.”

She continued: “She’s a remarkable woman. We’re very lucky to have her. Imagine, we could have had Melania [Trump]. That would be a fate worse than death.”

Margolyes went on to emphasise the importance of literature to peace and understanding in the world.

“Reading allows us to inhabit others worlds and see things through other people’s eyes,” she said, adding that hatred and divisions in the world were caused by others “not seeing certain people as people”, adding that reading could serve as an antidote to bigotry.

open image in gallery Margolyes took a swipe at Melania Trump ( PA/Getty )

The actor who is renowned for her witty retorts and humorous commentary also said: “I don’t like comedy”, although acknowledged “I can’t help but be funny”. She also revealed her favourite book is Little Dorritt by Charles Dickens and she is currently reading A Tale of Two Cities by the author.

Margolyes is often unfiltered in her observations and has been outspoken about political issues including the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, antisemitism, and racism.

Sigourney Weaver, Dame Joanna Lumley, Helena Bonham Carter, Adjoa Andoh, Richard E Grant and Jonathan Dimbleby, were all in attendance at the star-studded event, to show their support for the initiative.

Honouring the UK’s “reading heroes”, the Medal hopes to “recognise those individuals championing books and storytelling in their communities”.

open image in gallery ( Chris Jackson/PA Wire )

Nominees will include people who have set up community reading groups, improved access to local libraries, donated books to those in need, or organised local literary festivals. Applications for the accolade will open on 1 April, with the first award winners to be announced in March 2026.

Welcoming guests at the reception, the Queen entered with her husband King Charles as she celebrated the “magic of storytelling”. She said the act of reading is not a solitary affair but that its impact “lies in its ability to make a community of anyone who loves to read and who is compelled to write.”