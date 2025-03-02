Miranda Lambert hits back at troll who criticized her for wearing leggings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miranda Lambert has respectfully hit back at a troll who criticized her recent fashion choice.

The 41-year-old country music star responded to a commenter who shamed her for wearing leggings in pictures she posted on Instagram yesterday.

“Yikes, legging-type pants are not attractive on people with a little extra here and there. They don’t do you any favors,” the person wrote.

“You are too beautiful to display the unattractive parts. I’m not a fan of leggings on anyone, actually. I’ve seen way more of a person’s business than I wanted to,” they added.

The “If I Was A Cowboy” vocalist proceeded to screenshot the comment and post it on her Instagram story, writing: “Good to know! I’ll do better about displaying my ‘unattractive parts.’”

In Lambert’s February carousel of images, she can be seen horseback riding with friends, doing yoga with baby goats, and sipping cocktails in the sun while donning a pair of royal blue leggings.

Her response to the negative comment prompted many fans to flock to her original post to share sweet, supportive messages.

“You look happy that’s all that matters,” one person said.

Her friend added: “You’re beautiful! When I took that goat photo I just kept clicking because you looked so happy and just having fun. Glad you liked it.”

Miranda Lambert hit back at a follower who argued she shouldn’t wear leggings ( Getty )

During a 2019 interview for the Health December issue, the Grammy winner opened up about how she’s dealt with her insecurities amid body shaming from fans.

“My whole life, I’ve struggled with ups and downs in weight. I’m only 5’4″ so weight shows quickly on me,” she said. “I’ve hit a comfortable place; this is pretty much my size.

“There was a time when I wasn’t happy about the way I looked — but I was happy about where I was in my career, so I was like, ‘I’ll worry about that later,’” Lambert continued. “I had a girl come up to me. She was probably my size and age, and she said, ‘I want you to know I threw my scale away because of you, because you’re so confident. I realized my weight is not in a scale; it’s in how I feel about myself.’

“That gave me confidence to be like, ‘Whatever state you’re in, you’ve gotta rock it,’ she said.

In 2013, Lambert publicly denounced rumors that she’d gotten surgery to lose weight.

“Though I NEVER care what the tabloids have to say about me I wanted to address this certain story they are running this week and set the record straight,” she wrote in a message to her fans. “I DID NOT have surgery to lose weight. That is ridiculous. I lost my weight the healthy and good old-fashioned way. Watching what I eat and working out with my trainer Bill Crutchfield.”