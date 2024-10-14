Miranda Hart reveals details about husband after shock wedding announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Miranda Hart has shared further details about her husband Richard Fairs.

The comedian, 51, announced she had tied the knot on The One Show on Tuesday (8 October) but did not reveal her husband’s identity until her appearance at Cheltenham Literature Festival this weekend.

Hart, who is known for playing the titular character in her sitcom Miranda, married the 60-year-old divorcee in July after they met during lockdown in 2020.

Per The Mirror, Hart explained at the literary festival how she and Fairs had chatted for hours in her living room while they waited for pizzas to be delivered on their first date.

“Unfortunately mine had shunted its way across the box and turned into a calzone,” she said. “I was going on and on about my shunted pizza and it did not seem to faze him.

“We had already been talking for about two hours at this point and I realised almost immediately that I was in love with him.”

Hart continued: “It was our first date and to my surprise he came back for a second date, despite me having gone on and on about that pizza.”

open image in gallery Miranda Hart has shared further details about her husband Richard Fairs ( PA )

Fairs is reportedly a building surveyor who first met Miranda when treating the mould in her house.

The 60-year-old shares two children with his ex Jeanne Speight, who he was with for over 25 years before they separated in 2017.

In her memoir I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You, Hart reveals her relationship with Fairs had been close to ending before he proposed at Kew Gardens in London.

Speaking on The One Show earlier this week, she said: “He’s my best friend, we have the best fun and I’m just thrilled to be a young bride at 51.”

open image in gallery Hart on ‘The One Show’ ( BBC One )

Hart, who also recently opened up about her struggles with lyme disease, continued: “The fact that I met someone during a pandemic, during chronic illness when I couldn’t get out of bed or get out of the house, and I really really wanted to meet someone, I didn’t want to do life on my own any more, and I kind of admitted that to myself and I tell that story in the book.

“The fact that I could meet somebody is not some kind of rom-com story, but it’s hope, there is always hope, things can always change.”

After announcing the news on the BBC chat show, Hart said she found her fans’ delight “really very touching”.

Posting a video on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “I’ve got my best friend to do life with and it’s wonderful and I’m also utterly thrilled to be back in telly land and having a book out so thanks so much for all your support.”

Hart ended the video high-fiving her husband, which she joked was an “exclusive”.