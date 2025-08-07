The rise of soft elegance and how to update your bathroom scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Made to relax and unwind in… think mini spa treatments with indulgent body ranges and a place to pamper, our bathrooms have become a haven for wellbeing.

Especially with our desire to escape the stresses of everyday life, investing in a little self-care, and creating the most calming environment with a luxe aesthetic is very of the moment.

And this is where the allure of soft elegance comes in, bringing your bathroom bang-up-to-date, and more characterful and charming than a minimalist approach which can sometimes feel clinical and harsh.

“Soft elegance focuses on creating spaces that feel inviting yet sophisticated, offering a softer lens through which to view minimalism,” explains Emma Freeman, brand and communications manager for Hansgrohe UK.

“It’s not about being showy or ornate, but rather subtle, luxurious, and warm – an ideal ambience for a bathroom that will help you end your day in a calmer way.”

Start with colour

Soft elegance bathrooms are about serenity over statement, highlights Freeman. “They’re designed to make you feel relaxed and refreshed, using tactile materials, subdued colour schemes, and quietly luxurious finishes.

“This is where spa meets minimalism… soft elegance creates an aura that’s calm and space-enhancing, ideal when you want a bathroom that embraces overall wellness.”

What’s great about this trend is it can work just as well in large bathrooms, as it can in cloakrooms and en suites, says Freeman.

“The cornerstone of soft elegance is a calming colour palette. Muted tones like soft whites, creams, pale greys, blush pinks, and gentle blues all create a serene backdrop that promotes relaxation.”

She continues: “Avoid harsh, bright colours that can feel jarring. Soft colours create a more spacious feel and provide a backdrop for soft textures and shapes.”

Tone-on-tone layering with subtle shade contrast can also add depth without being too overstated, suggests Freeman. “To incorporate a little more personality, you could also use muted pastels as accents, such as lavender or a dusty blue.”

Lighting is important here too, she says. “Choose warm-toned LED bulbs that mimic natural light to create that cosy atmosphere, which is so key to the soft elegance trend.”

Thoughtful design choices

Under-consumption has been creeping into our vocabulary for some time now, notes Freeman, and says the ‘less is more’ philosophy is central to the soft elegance aesthetic.

She encourages a thoughtful approach to incorporating different elements that support a sense of wellness and quiet sophistication.

“Minimalism is key to this trend, but it has to be done in a softer, more organic way rather than traditional minimalism which is more sterile.”

Think about tapping into minimalism by clearing away countertop clutter and opting for hidden storage, suggests Freeman. She also advises keeping the floor space uncluttered: “Floating vanity units and ceramics that are wall-hung are a great way to lean into soft elegance.”

You want every element to feel intentional, but never excessive, she explains. “For example, bathroom furniture with a handless design, as well as soft colours in matt finishes like sandy beige and natural oak fit well into this trend.

“Internal drawer separators for your bathroom furniture keep countertops clutter free and organised. While frosted or fluted glass screens, used to zone off a shower or toilet, add just enough privacy while enhancing the room’s overall sense of calm,” she adds.

To embrace soft elegance, she says to think about incorporating natural materials that will add to the serenity. “Natural stone or marble with gentle veining, will create a timeless, organic feel,” suggests Freeman.

“You can add warmth with wood accents in light oak or walnut, and opt for matt finishes on tiles and taps to create a grounded, understated aesthetic.

“Soft textiles, such as waffle-weave towels, linen shower curtains and plush bathmats will complete the look, adding layers of comfort and texture.”

Sustainably sculpted

Other elements to consider are the smaller, finer details, such as accessories, showers and taps…

“Incorporating brassware with gentle curves and smooth, rounded edges brings a sense of grace and flow to your space,” suggests Freeman. “Every detail matters, from the shower head to the drain, to create a cohesive and thoughtful design that feels as good as it looks.”

She advises opting for fixtures in finishes like brushed bronze or nickel, polished gold, and chrome, to complement muted colour palettes and soft textiles.

“When it comes to taps, steer clear of harsh, boxy designs,” underlines Freeman. “Instead, choose cylindrical taps with flowing spouts and tactile handles that exude quiet luxury.”

She says this approach isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about creating a space that nurtures long-term wellness for both the environment and those who inhabit it. “Think wall-mounted taps above oval basins, or mirrored shapes that echo across the room, creating a harmonious balance.

“For the shower, subtlety is key… select designs where nozzles are discreet, allowing water to cascade as if emerging from a cloud. A matt spray disc adds an understated sophistication, perfectly embodying this trend’s ethos of refined simplicity.”

A wellness space

“The soft elegance trend transcends fleeting fashion,” highlights Freeman. “It’s a lifestyle choice that celebrates sensual shapes, sustainable materials, and the enduring beauty of thoughtful design.”

“Aligning with the broader movement toward wellness and sustainability, soft elegance certainly has longevity – and likely to evolve towards the use of eco-friendly materials and modular furniture in years to come,” adds Freeman.