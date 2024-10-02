Millie Bobby Brown stuns in Oscar de la Renta dress at dreamy Italian wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Millie Bobby Brown has given fans an intimate glimpse into her secret Italian wedding by sharing breathtaking photos from the ceremony.

On Wednesday, October 2, the Stranger Things star posted an Instagram carousel of photos from her wedding to Jake Bongiovi, 22. “Forever and always, your wife,” she wrote in the caption, as she shared glimpses from their celebration at Villa Cetinale in Italy.

From an enormous flower-covered arch to multiple wedding dresses, the photos were a delightful peek into Brown and Bongiovi’s sweet nuptials. Their closest friends and family were in attendance, including the model’s famous musician father, Jon Bon Jovi, according to People. A source told the outlet: “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

The Enola Holmes actor could be seen donning a white lace Oscar de la Renta gown with a corseted bodice, cascading into a fitted fishtail skirt and lengthy train. She paired it with a long tulle veil with lace trim that billowed behind her and fell to her feet in an ethereal look. Her brown locks were pulled back into a tight updo with two tendrils framing her face.

Meanwhile, Bongiovi wore a white tuxedo jacket and black bow tie, which Brown later stole for the night as she hit the reception dance floor in a short white satin minidress with off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Matthew Modine, Brown’s Stranger Things co-star and on-screen father figure, officiated the ceremony. Earlier this year, he revealed that he had written vows for the couple to exchange. Speaking to The Independent, he believed he was chosen for the important role in Brown’s wedding because of “the counsel that I’ve given to her over the course of knowing her.”

“I mean, she was 11 years old when we met,” Modine said. “It’s a very nurturing, very loving relationship. When we filmed season four, she invited me to stay at her house.”

He recalled: “I was the first person to meet Jake. He was such a gentleman. He was so kind, this young man, and comported himself in such a grown-up manner. He was very impressive. I don’t know what I expected from a rock star’s son, but he’s a very impressive young man.”

In April 2023, the then-19-year-old announced her engagement to Bongiovi with a sweet black and white photo on Instagram, captioned with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “Lover.”

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” Brown wrote. Two months later, the couple had a private engagement party, where they posed for pictures in front of heart-shaped white balloons and a light-up sign that read: “Mr & Mrs Bongiovi.”

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actor gave fans a look into the wedding planning process and revealed that Bongiovi proposed to her with a ring her mother Kelly gave him. “I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake,” she told the outlet. “They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

From the moment they met, Brown said it felt like she had finally met her person. She recalled: “I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”

She added: “I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”

According to People, the secret ceremony won’t be the only wedding that the couple plans to host this year. A bigger affair is reportedly scheduled for later this year.