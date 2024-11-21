Miley Cyrus says her Gen Z boyfriend Maxx Morando ‘looks at life really differently’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Miley Cyrus has been reflecting on the age gap between her and her younger Gen Z boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 31-year-old pop star discussed her relationship with the musician, 26, highlighting how their generational age gap introduces differences while simultaneously sparking their creativity. Despite being only six years apart, the Flowers singer says the divide between her millennial upbringing and Morando’s Gen Z perspective is noticeable.

“He grew up with a laptop [and] I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters,” the Hannah Montana alum told the outlet.

However, despite their generational differences, Cyrus shared that she and Morando have found common ground over their lighthearted approach to life, frequently exchanging memes and enjoying music together.

“He’s very similar to me,” she said. “We just don’t take life too seriously.”

Among some of their favorite pastimes, she admitted they love to listen to songs they find “cringe” but love anyway — like Train’s 2001 hit “Drops of Jupiter.” She added that Morando – the drummer for the band Liily – has also introduced her to new artists, which she said has inspired her creatively. This inspiration extends into their work, as they’re collaborating on Cyrus’s upcoming album, Something Beautiful.

For Cyrus, mixing personal relationships and work is nothing new.

“I worked with my dad forever,” she said, referencing her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, with whom she starred on Hannah Montana. “I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much.”

The Midnight Sky singer also revealed that Morando has a unique approach to problem-solving, particularly concerning raising their dog.

open image in gallery L-R: Trish, Billy Ray, Miley and Noah Cyrus at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2017 ( Getty )

“Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit,” she joked. “I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?’ And he’s like, ‘On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.’”

The pair reportedly began dating in 2021 after being set up on a blind date. The couple keeps their relationship largely private, though Morando has been a steady presence in Cyrus’s life, supporting her through major milestones.

Morando was by her side when she was awarded the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance in February. The duo was last spotted publicly in September, attending a Future Islands concert in Los Angeles. Despite their relatively low profile, Cyrus’s admiration for Morando is clear: “He just inspires me so much.”

Before dating the drummer, Cyrus navigated a rollercoaster of high-profile relationships — including her headline-grabbing romance with Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth. The pair first crossed paths in 2008 while filming The Last Song, kicking off an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned nearly a decade.

Cyrus has been candid about her history with Hemsworth, revealing on Barstool Sports in 2020, “I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy.”

Their romance was anything but straightforward: they got engaged in 2012, split in 2013, reunited in 2015, and eventually tied the knot in December 2018. But their marriage was short-lived, lasting less than a year.

Cyrus hasn’t shied away from poking fun at her past. While performing at Lollapalooza Brazil, she brought a gay couple on stage for a proposal and joked, “Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine – mine was a f***ing disaster.”

Their split made headlines in 2019 after Cyrus was photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner’s ex, shortly before the news broke. Following a whirlwind, month-long fling with Carter, Cyrus dated Australian singer Cody Simpson for 10 months before calling it quits in 2020.