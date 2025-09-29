Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michelle Pfeiffer is celebrating becoming a grandmother.

Pfeiffer shared the news on Monday’s episode of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, saying her family welcomed the new addition “last year.”

The Oscar-nominated star of Scarface and Batman Returns shares two children with husband David E. Kelley: daughter Claudia, 29, and son John, 27.

She did not share further details, choosing only to gush about the family’s new addition and life as a grandmother.

“I've been very quiet about it and it is— it's heaven. It's ridiculous. And if I had known that I was going to be a grandmother, I wouldn't have taken on so much work, but I've enjoyed everything and I'm really grateful,” she said.

Michelle Pfeiffer attending the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York ( Getty Images )

“I've loved — I love each of these projects. And so the weird thing is that giving up that angst about the process has freed me up and I feel in some ways has made me better.”

Pfeiffer is set to make a large number of appearances on television screens in the upcoming years as she headlines the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off series, The Madison, on Paramount+, where she will also serve as an executive producer. Ahead of the holidays, the actor will also be starring in the Christmas comedy Oh. What. Fun.

On top of those two productions, she is also slated to star in the screen adaptation of the popular book, Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe, on AppleTV+ alongside Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman.

Previously, the Scarface actor had said her children encouraged her to take more acting jobs. “They said, ‘Mom, are you ever gonna go back to work?’ I said, ‘What do you mean? Isn't it great that I'm home?’” she recalled on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast in 2023.

“I'm so grateful. I'm so grateful because I love acting. I've never lost— in fact, I probably, enjoy it more now than I ever have because I'm sort of more relaxed with it,” Pfeiffer told the podcast hosts on Monday about her hectic personal life and professional life. “I don't really have time to be thinking about anything but the task at hand.”

“But when I had all these acting jobs coming up, I thought, ‘Okay, okay, how are you going to manage this and have a life?’ Because that hasn't always been easy for me. I'm an all or nothing kind of girl. I always like taking on challenges and then I get into it and it sort of sink or swim.”