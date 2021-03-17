Michelle Obama reveals she’s in therapy as she goes through life ‘transition’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former first lady Michelle Obama has revealed she’s in therapy to help her transition into the next phase of her life.

The 60-year-old has been married to former US president Barack Obama since 1992 and shares two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, with the Democrat.

Last month, Obama was forced to address rumours that she and Barack were getting divorced after he attended Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration alone.

Speaking on The Jay Shetty Podcast, the former first lady said of her current headspace: “At this phase of my life, I'm in therapy right now because I'm transitioning, you know?

“I'm 60 years old, I've finished a really hard thing in my life with my family intact, I'm an empty nester, my girls are in – you know, they've been launched,” she said.

“Empty nester” syndrome is the name given to the feelings of loss experienced by parents when their children leave home for the first time as adults.

Malia Obama graduated from Harvard in 2021 and works as a TV script writer. Meanwhile, Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California in 2023 and is pursuing higher education.

open image in gallery Michelle Obama has revealed she’s in therapy after addressing rumours she and Barack were getting divorced ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Obama said a combination of being out of public service and her children being fully grown has left her in a situation where “every choice that I’m making is completely mine”.

She explained: “I now don't have the excuse of, ‘Well, my kids need this’ or ‘My husband needs that’ or ‘The country needs that.’

“So, I'm getting that tune-up for this next phase because I believe this is a whole ‘nother phase in life for me. And I now have the wisdom to know—let me go get some coaching while I'm doing it,” she said.

Encouraging others to try therapy, Obama added: “I am an advocate of it. Everybody needs to find their form of it, the best way they can.”

open image in gallery Rumours circulated that Michelle and Barack were separating after he attended Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration alone ( Getty Images )

It comes after Obama spoke about the discourse around her marriage during an appearance on Sophia Bush’s Work in Progress podcast last month.

“That’s the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with disappointing people,” she said. “I mean, so much so that this year people couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing.

“This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?” she added. “But that's what society does to us. We start actually, finally going, ‘What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?’ And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible.”