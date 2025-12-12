Michelle Kwan reveals new baby’s name after welcoming second child at 45

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michelle Kwan has a new member of the family.

The retired Olympic figure skater, 45, shared on Instagram Thursday that she gave birth to another daughter. The series of photos featured moments from Kwan’s pregnancy, as well as shots of her holding her newborn and of her older daughter, Kalista Belle, three, kissing her new baby sister

“Christmas came early! I’m overjoyed to share that our baby girl — Della Rose Kwan — has arrived!” her lengthy caption began. “My heart doubled in an instant the moment I held her in my arms, and watching my daughter walk into the hospital to meet her baby sister brought tears to my eyes.”

She went on to explain how thankful she was when she welcomed her first daughter and how excited she was to expand her family.

“I’ve always dreamt of having children, and when Kalista came into the world, I was already beyond grateful for a miracle that once felt impossible after years of trying,” she wrote. “Getting here again has been its own rollercoaster, and I’m endlessly thankful for my love, who I’m so lucky to share my life with, my family, who I would not be here without, and the incredible doctors and support team who helped make this miracle happen.”

She added, “After more than a decade of hoping, I still can’t quite believe this moment is real.”

She ended her caption by saying she was impressed that her body had handled two pregnancies.

“As an Olympian, I’ve pushed my body to its limits and been amazed by its strength—but carrying another life has left me in even greater awe,” she wrote. “There were moments of frustration over how little I could control—a humbling reminder that fertility is something none of us can fully predict.”

“To all the moms, moms-to-be, and the women and families dealing with infertility or praying to build a family — I know what you’re going through and I’m hoping you feel loved and supported in every way as you navigate this journey,” the post concluded.

Kwan announced the birth of her first daughter in 2022. At the time, she also opened up about her reasons for keeping her pregnancy private.

In an Instagram post, she explained that those close to her know that she tends to keep her “personal life private.”

However, she did note that she’s wanted to share the “happy news” for some time now, writing: “I’ve wanted to share this happy news for many months but each milestone seemed to be exciting and daunting at the same time.”

The Olympian, who won a silver medal at the 1998 Olympic Games and a bronze at the 2002 Olympics before retiring in 2006, was previously married to Coast Guard Lieutenant Clay Pell. The former couple divorced in 2017 after four years of marriage.