Michael Strahan has issued a response after facing backlash for failing to put his hand over his heart during the U.S. national anthem.

The news anchor and former NFL star, 52, recently found himself at the center of controversy following Fox’s NFL Sunday broadcast on November 10, which honored military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces for Veterans Day. During the show, a marching band played the “Star-Spangled Banner” as Fox commentators were seen standing at Naval Base San Diego with their hands over their hearts – a common gesture of respect.

However, Strahan was seen standing at the end of the line with his arms folded across the lower half of his body. The gesture immediately sparked outrage online, as people on X/Twitter claimed the Good Morning America host failed to show his “respect for the country” by placing his hand at his side instead of his heart.

Now, Strahan has taken to his Instagram to set the record straight.

“Everybody, it’s Michael here and I want to address what happened this past weekend,” the sports commentator began his video posted on Tuesday (November 12) evening. Strahan explained that he felt like he needed to address the backlash because “it’s spilled over to the point where I get out of my car today and I’m ambushed by a media outlet here at my house.”

The father of four was approached by a Daily Mail reporter outside his residence in New York City on Tuesday morning, as video captured Strahan attempting to grab the camera. “Don’t come to my house, man!” he told the reporter before appearing to swipe at his phone.

Michael Strahan addresses backlash to his stance during national anthem on ‘Fox NFL Sunday’ ( Instagram / @michaelstrahan )

While Strahan admitted that he was “not proud of the way I handled” the run-in with the reporter, he maintained that his focus was to “protect [his] family” and “protect [his] home, which is what I felt like I needed to do in that moment.”

Strahan went on to address criticism from viewers of Fox’s NFL Sunday broadcast, such as those who believed his gesture was a sign of protest – similar to fellow NFL star Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem in a protest against police brutality.

“I have nothing to protest, I have no statement to be made,” Strahan explained. “The only statement that should be made and that I want to make is that I love the military, I’ve always loved the military, and I will always love the military.”

The news anchor shared how he grew up on a military base in Germany where his father, Gene Willie Strahan, served as an Army Major. He also emphasized the charitable programs he’s organized to help veterans and active service members.

“My brother, my sister, my cousins, they all served in the military. I’m a military brat and so the fact that somebody’s saying I’m unpatriotic, [it] couldn’t be any further from the truth,” Strahan continued.

He explained that he was simply “caught up in the moment” as the national anthem played at Naval Base San Diego on Sunday.

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘How incredible to be that young and to know that you want to do this,’” Strahan said, referring to the crowds of Navy personnel present during the broadcast. “It’s such a commitment, but you’re willing to commit to something that you know gives us our freedoms, plain and simple.”

Strahan admitted that he did “somewhat panic” after realizing that his Fox co-hosts each had placed their hand over their heart. But instead of pulling the same gesture last minute, he decided to “stand with my hands in front of me respectfully, which that’s what I did.”

“If that offended any of our military and veterans, I apologize to you because that was never my intent,” Strahan concluded the video. “I’m a product of the military, a proud lover of the military, and proud lover of all those who serve before, now, and who will serve in the future.”

Despite the social media backlash, Strahan has received support from his fellow Fox co-hosts. On Monday, his Fox NFL Sunday co-host Jay Glazer explained that Strahan’s pose was not done out of disrespect.

“I’ve just seen the criticism of @michaelstrahan. Let me tell you this, I don’t know if I have a friend who is more proud of his military roots than Michael, growing up on an army base constantly talking about what he learned from his dad Major Gene Strahan and how his time there shaped him. I heard it CONSTANTLY, still do!” Glazer’s post on X/Twitter began. “But also, with no fanfare I personally saw him donate thousands of dollars of clothes to veterans, including many homeless veterans as well clothes for veterans to go on job interviews.”

Glazer also called out critics who claimed that Strahan’s act was a sign of protest, writing: “I know these days people want to be angry fast but maybe first, how is THIS for a novel idea. ASK him if he’s protesting something. When you protest you want people to know, don’t ya?

“He was NOT, just got caught up in how beautiful the whole moment was during the anthem and didn’t think about it. Ask the dude before forming an angry mob, but also maybe find out alllll he’s done for our veterans over the years.”

Meanwhile, a source told the Daily Mail that the Fox network will continue to stand behind Strahan following the national anthem faux pas. According to the outlet, Fox “will not impose any sanction for what was an honest mistake.”