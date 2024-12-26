Michael Bolton shares first family photo since cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Michael Bolton has shared his first family photo since announcing he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

The 71-year-old singer shared a snap on Facebook on Christmas Day (Wednesday) showing him with his family a year after undergoing “immediate surgery” to treat a brain tumor.

“Sending warm wishes for a holiday season filled with peace, love, and joy. May the New Year bring health, happiness, and countless moments to cherish,” the “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” singer wrote. “Here’s to fresh starts and beautiful moments in 2025!”

The picture showed him sitting on the couch with four of his loved ones in holiday-themed pajamas.

In front of a Christmas tree and a stack of presents, Bolton wore a black hoodie over his white and red pajama shirt. He also had on gray sweatpants and a red Santa hat.

Bolton is the father of three adult daughters — Isa, Holly, and Taryn — who he shares with his ex-wife, Maureen McGuire.

open image in gallery Michael Bolton poses with his family on Christmas ( Michael Bolton / Facebook )

In January, Bolton first revealed on Facebook that he’d been diagnosed with a brain tumor at the end of 2023. He also said he’d be taking a break from live performing.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery,” he wrote at the time. “Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

“For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring,” he continued. “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

open image in gallery Michael Bolton first revealed in January that he had ‘immediate surgery’ after discovering he had a brain tumor ( Getty Images )

Two months later, he shared an update about his health condition on Facebook, revealing he was “healing well and doing better” each day.

“I’ve been enjoying the company of my daughters and grandkids during this time at home, and on my putting green whenever it’s not raining!” Bolton wrote in March. “Thank you all so much for your kind messages and I hope to see you very soon!! MB…with lots of time, love, and tenderness.”

In 2023, Bolton released Spark of Light, his first album of original songs co-written by him in almost 15 years.