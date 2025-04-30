Michael Bolton speaks out about brain cancer diagnosis for the first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Bolton has spoken publicly for the first time about his brain cancer diagnosis.

The 72-year-old musician, regarded as the “King of Blue-eyed Soul,” spoke alongside his three daughters — Isa, 49, Holly, 47, and Taryn, 45 — about the struggle he’s faced over the last year and a half since he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most aggressive type of brain tumor seen in adults, and how he’s managed to cope.

Bolton, who first shared the news about his health in January 2024, underwent emergency surgery on December 4, 2023, which led to his diagnosis. Though the surgeons were able to remove the brain tumor during this initial operation, he was forced to undergo a secondary surgery a year later due to an infection.

As of October 2024, he finished both radiation and chemotherapy treatment, resulting in a clear scan this April.

However, Bolton says his short-term memory, motor capabilities, and speech haven’t been the same since that first surgery.

“You’re reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought,” he told People magazine. “Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of.”

Michael Bolton opens up about brain cancer battle after being diagnoses with glioblastoma in December 2023 ( Getty )

Bolton shared that he has found comfort during his battle through the support of his family, daily meditation, and golfing. He also mentioned that he has stayed in his longtime home of 30 years in Westport, Connecticut.

“Whenever you find yourself in any kind of challenging position, just to know that you’re not alone going through it is a big deal,” he said.

His daughter Taryn added: “We’re in this together, and that’s it.”

“I find comfort in general more easily. [The whole experience] gives me a heightened sense of appreciation. It’s unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life,” Bolton continued. “I think we develop capabilities and problem management, and we learn how to make the best out of a bad situation. You have to be a cheerleader for yourself.”

Bolton said he’s managed to continue working with a personal trainer. He’s also taken voice lessons and done voice therapy sessions with an online coach.

“I want to keep going. I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side,” Bolton said. “I got a title for a song: ‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight.’”

Since his initial post about his diagnosis, Bolton has shared a few health updates with his followers on Instagram.

His last update came on March 31, 2024, three months after his second brain surgery. “Hi everyone, just a quick update that I am healing well and doing better every day,” he wrote.