The 2025 Met Gala, nicknamed the “Super Bowl of fashion,” is just days away. Anticipation is rife as conversations online settle around which stars will be there, who will walk with whom, the potentially best-dressed attendees, and who will inevitably miss the mark on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art this year.

Last year’s carpet was a procession of sartorial prowess, with extraordinary outfit changes from the likes of Zendaya and Tyla, alongside designs so bold they dominated online chatter for weeks (looking at you, Kim Kardashian).

There were also unexpected appearances and notable absences, with Rihanna and Blake Lively leading the list of disappointing no-shows.

The “Diamonds” singer was slated to attend the 2024 affair but decided to cancel last minute after reportedly coming down with the flu. Her and Lively’s lack of attendance sent shockwaves through the fashion stratosphere, with fans agreeing this was the let-down of the night. “Met gala is over ??? No Rihanna? No Blake Lively?” one person wrote on X.

That said, there’s a reasonable chance both women show up on Monday night to celebrate the forthcoming spring exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Rihanna is especially likely to ascend the steps with her partner, A$AP Rocky, who’s been named one of the event’s co-chairs alongside Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, LeBron James, and Colman Domingo. And Lively has stepped out for multiple red carpets amid her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni thus far, so there’s little chance she stops now.

As viewers gear up to watch the 2025 Met Gala, we’ve rounded up a list of predictions for the major pop culture moments that could transpire both on the carpet and inside the event.

open image in gallery Rihanna may show up to the 2025 Met Gala alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky, and debut her third pregnancy ( AP )

Rihanna will announce her third pregnancy

Rumors Rihanna is pregnant with her third child have been circulating online for weeks after recent photos of the Grammy winner, published by the Daily Mail, showed her walking outside with her two-year-old son, RZA, in a large T-shirt and a big crossbody bag shielding her stomach. The images were met with immediate speculation, as fans guessed her oversized fashion was a cover-up for her baby bump. If Rihanna were pregnant again, we wouldn’t put it past her to make an over-the-top announcement, considering she did just that with her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. It may not be the Super Bowl stage, but the Met Gala red carpet is as good a place as any to tell the world she and A$AP Rocky are expecting yet again.

Zendaya and Tom Holland will walk the carpet together for the first time since their engagement

The internet erupted in chaos in January when Zendaya strode onto the Golden Globes red carpet and subtly flashed her massive engagement ring from Tom Holland in front of the cameras. When questioned by a Los Angeles Times reporter at the event, the actor was coy about her relationship status, shrugging her shoulders. Their engagement has since been confirmed, but the two have yet to make their red carpet debut as a soon-to-be married couple. Zendaya is, however, rumored to attend the Met Gala and could ask Holland to accompany her this year for the first time.

open image in gallery Zendaya and Tom Holland could make their red carpet debut as an engaged couple after Holland’s proposal was announced back in January ( PA Archive )

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet will make their red carpet debut

At this point, it’s no secret that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are in a relationship. They’ve been cozying up together at Los Angeles Lakers games and dancing in the desert at Coachella. The two were also hand-in-hand throughout awards season, just not on the red carpet. Jenner noticeably skipped every red carpet, including the Oscars, and snuck into each ceremony instead. That said, the beauty mogul is known for the unexpected at the Met Gala. Yes, the shock factor is usually reserved for her fashion. However, she and Chalamet are both rumored invitees this year, so they may surprise us all and arrive together.

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been getting cozy out in public lately, and they could make their red carpet debut on Monday night

Anna Wintour will rock a suit

The Vogue Editor-in-Chief has worn different variations of the same silhouette to the Met Gala year after year: A floor-length dress. And while this may have worked in the past, considering there’s been a feminine element to each theme, she’ll need to switch it up this year since the 2025 Met Gala is centered around menswear. This means we’ll likely witness renditions of classic suiting from the double-breasted, kaleidoscopic design of a Zoot suit to the more contemporary, baggy silhouette typically seen on Willy Chavarria’s runway — and Wintour will have to follow suit (pun intended).

open image in gallery Anna Wintour tends to stick to long-form dresses for the Met Gala every year, but she could switch it up to honor the menswear theme this year ( AP )

Blake Lively will show up amid her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has been embroiled in a very public lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, for the last few months. And yet, her legal woes haven’t stopped her from attending red carpet premieres, press junkets, or award ceremonies. In fact, Lively just recently spoke at the TIME100 gala in New York City. That being said, Lively will most likely show up for the Met Gala on Monday night to prove yet again that all the drama and all the online rumors are just that: chatter.

open image in gallery Blake Lively will likely show up to the 2025 Met Gala amid her ongoing lawsuit against Justin Baldoni ( Getty Images )

Doja Cat will once again wear the most absurd, far-out outfit

It’s expected that Doja Cat will do the absolute most on Monday night for the 2025 Met Gala. From cosplaying Karl Lagerfeld’s famed Birman cat, Choupette, in 2023 to appearing as a water-drenched, demonic princess in 2024, the 29-year-old music artist, without fail, has arrived at the Met Gala in the most extra attire every year she’s been invited. Though the gala elicits plenty of noteworthy style, Doja Cat has continued to stand out year after year for her theatrics, and she’ll likely do the same this year.

open image in gallery Doja Cat is likely to show up to the 2025 Met Gala in a whimsical design like she has for the last few years ( Getty Images )

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be no-shows

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have yet to make their red carpet debut, and it’s improbable they will on Monday night. The two started dating in 2023 and have since avoided posing together on every red carpet since then, even the Grammys. They weren’t included in the rumored list of A-listers invited to attend the Met Gala this year, and Swift hasn’t attended one since she was a co-chair in 2016.