Revenge of the jocks: why men are lifting weights more than ever

Paul Faulder is an enemy of cardio. “It’s a hangover from the Eighties,” he says. “Cardio is dull as anything. I get bored out of my mind. For me, strength training feels like I’m building something that’s going to last – whereas doing cardio just feels like burning fuel.”

Some might find running appealingly meditative but for Faulder, there is nothing more mindful than perfecting the art of the incline dumbbell press.

“It is a real mindfulness-focused activity,” he explains. “You pinch your shoulder blades back together. You point your elbows at 45 degrees. You start with the dumbbell over your wrists. Drive your heels through the floor. And now do your set. And by the end of it, you’re adding the tempo of a one-second or three-second pause.”

I am taking notes because Faulder is a gains guru. Only a few years ago, he was an 18-stone “depressed Teletubby” with chronic pain. At the end of Covid-19, he decided to sign up with a personal trainer and fulfil a decades-old dream of becoming as jacked as Arnold Schwarzenegger in Conan the Barbarian. His pictures show that he has achieved his desire: four years on, he stands at six foot four with eight per cent body fat, and a body like a giant baggie of gleaming bronze conkers.

“The benefits it’s brought me in business are just phenomenal,” he says. “It’s brought me a new level of mental clarity and focus. I’ve got loads of energy and people respond to that.”

As the CEO of a tech company – Elixir software, which provides software to global pharmaceutical/biotech firms – Faulder has a demanding schedule. He has shaped his company in the image of his sculpted body: “a lean, potent team that outperforms bloated, sluggish organisations.” And that includes requesting an unusual level of accountability for his board of directors. “I’ve now got all my board having full blood panels,” he says.

Wealthy businessmen used to be called fat cats for a reason: there was a time when men at the top of the status tree had a bulging waistline to match their wallets. These days, finance bros deadlift, wear slim-fit quarter-zips, idolise Patrick Bateman and post topless TikToks.

Everywhere you look, male role models from neuroscientist Andrew Huberman and fitness influencer Chris Williamson to esteemed statistician Nassim Nicholas Taleb are extolling the benefits of lifting weights, and Gen Z is taking note. Record numbers of Britons are going to the gym, with a “notable rise in the popularity of strength training”, according to trade body UKActive. PureGym’s annual statistical report found that a remarkable 89 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds do some form of strengthening exercise every week. In 2022, ClassPass reported a 94 per cent increase in strength training class reservations compared to the previous year.

open image in gallery The original finance bro, Patrick Bateman, in ‘American Psycho’ ( Lionsgate )

“Lately, there’s a noticeable shift,” says Daniel Herman, a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) fitness coach and founder of Finchley sports nutrition company Bio-Synergy. “More men are asking for muscle-building programmes, even those who used to be all about running or cycling. There’s a broader cultural interest in strength and a desire to look like they train. ‘Leaner but more muscular’ is a phrase I hear a lot. They’re also often interested in optimising energy, mood, and longevity, not just aesthetics.”

Most of Herman’s clients are aged between 25 and 45, and in white-collar industries like finance, tech, law and startups. He sees different patterns in the people he coaches. “Finance guys tend to want visible results fast. Think lean, defined, ‘cover model’ look,” he says. “They like numbers and benchmarks: how much they lift, how much they weigh, their body fat percentage. Tech guys often come from a more sedentary baseline and want to undo the desk job.” He goes on to explain that many of these tech guys start with posture correction and general strength, then transition into hypertrophy – the growth of muscle – once they see initial progress.

“Creative types [or] startup founders are often more focused on function, movement quality, or even stress relief. But even here, there’s growing curiosity about building muscle,” Herman says. Their interest is typically piqued by fitness influencers who have provided an accessible gateway to research into muscle building. The data in support of resistance training is overwhelming: muscle-strengthening improves longevity and lowers all-cause mortality, improves bone density, improves insulin sensitivity, lowers inflammation and ageing. Perhaps most surprisingly, it improves cognitive function and lowers depressive and anxiety symptoms. All of these benefits are obviously extremely desirable, but they also provide men with a veneer of plausible deniability: the pursuit of higher aims than just a better body.

“There’s definitely a shift in what people are prioritising. A few years ago, the focus was almost entirely on aesthetics,” says Sean Murphy, chief personal training officer at Ultimate Performance, which offers premium personal training at private gyms in Canary Wharf, Chelsea, Knightsbridge, Mayfair and worldwide. “While those goals are still there, more clients now are asking how to improve energy, sleep, stress, and overall health. They’re thinking long term and asking how training can support them, not just physically but mentally and emotionally too.”

open image in gallery Even Mark Zuckerberg has taken a transformation from geeky to gym devotee ( Theo Von/YouTube )

This represents a challenge to the brainless jock stereotype, which has deep roots. As far back as medieval Britain, men with muscles who toiled in the fields carried the signals of inferior class status on their bodies; physical frailty was a luxury of the effete aristocracy. Today, London’s affluent elite are still shy when it comes to strength training. You can find them running or cycling, or perhaps doing high-intensity workouts like F45 and Barry’s Bootcamp. Getting shredded is often framed as brutish, tragic or cringe – think Andrew Tate, Zac Efron, or Patrick Schwarzenegger in The White Lotus, whose twinky brother, tellingly, is almost killed by a protein shake.

However, muscles remain an ambiguous symbol of male status. Nowhere is that clearer than in the minds of the most assiduous judges of men: women. A recent X/Twitter poll showed women two pictures of Olly Murs, who has recently undergone a bodily transformation. They were asked whether he was more attractive in his pudgy “before” photo or his sculpted “after” shot. The women overwhelmingly picked the former. Too much muscle, my female friends assure me, suggests someone who is vain, a try-hard lacking in spontaneity. The most popular heartthrobs of the current era are often built less like gladiators and more like Roman towel boys – see Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles or Kit Connor.

This is an outcome that confounds the kind of men who prefer the sureties of hard data to the mysterious and capricious desires of women. For them, the mounting evidence that the jocks were right all along is becoming harder to ignore – and now data-driven nerds from Bezos to Zuckerberg are defecting to meathead territory. In a recent interview with comedian Theo Von, a swole Mark Zuckerberg emerged dressed like a crypto bro, with an oversized white T-shirt and gold pendant. Von asks Zuckerberg about his morning routine. “I wake up and I fight people,” says Zuckerberg, coolly adjusting his Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses.

Zuckerberg’s preposterous transition from the ne plus ultra of nerds to the alpha male of the algorithm reveals that the status of resistance training is changing. The bros are making gains every day, and they advise you to get ripped too; just don’t interrupt their set.