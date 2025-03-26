Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Melania Trump’s 2005 wedding dress is supposedly up for auction for less than half of what it originally cost her — and it looks completely different.

The gown — worn by the First Lady of the United States to marry Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, 20 years ago — weighed exactly 60 pounds and cost $100,000, according to Page Six.

Now, it appears to have been listed for a fraction of the cost. eBay seller Svjabc1 put the dress up for auction starting at $45,000, after she claimed to have bought the custom gown for $70,000 to wear to her own wedding in 2010.

“Christian Dior wedding dress specifically designed by John Galliano for Melania Trump’s wedding to Donald Trump. United States PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP,” the item description reads.

In pictures shared by the seller online, Melania can be seen walking hand-in-hand with Trump down the aisle in the original ivory, duchesse satin gown, which was made to be strapless.

“This dress had more than 500 hours worth of hand-sewn crystal beading Swarovski crystals were used with a 13-foot train,” the listing description continues alongside a screenshot of Melania in the historic gown on the February 2005 cover of Vogue, shot by Mario Testino.

Images of the dress up for sale show intricate foliage-inspired beading crawling up the once-plain bodice with two shoulder straps and a satin waist sash.

“Because Melania trump was a size 0-2 I had to have this dress made a little bigger as I was a size 4-6,” the seller explained. “I added a new layer of satin to the bottom of the dress and a few more embroidery pieces on the top, plus there was a new layer of fabric that was added to the back of the dress and straps as my chest is much bigger than Melania.”

However, the seller said the dress size can be adjusted back to fit anyone sizes 0 to 2 by removing the back layer.

She also claimed that the gown had only been worn twice — once by her and once by Melania. The condition is described as “good.”

open image in gallery Melania Trump’s 2005 Christian Dior wedding dress is up for sale on eBay ( eBay/svjabc1 )

There is no certificate of authenticity included with the listing. As of now, there are 71 people “watching” the item on eBay.

In the 2005 Vogue cover story, Melania was said to have approached Anna Wintour and the late André Leon Talley to help craft the vision for her wedding look.

open image in gallery The dress, designed by John Galliano, is being listed for $45,000 by a seller who purchased the gown from Melania for $70,000 in 2010 ( eBay/svjabc1 )

“The wedding was to be a vision of white and gold and ‘jewelry’ (translation: diamonds). Her dress was to be close-fitting and glamorous, with a revealing decollete,” the article entitled “How To Marry a Billionaire” read.

Melania had supposedly seen the original design by Galliano on the couture runway in Paris, but didn’t think it was for her before she ultimately changed her mind.

open image in gallery The gown reportedly cost Melania $100,000 and weighed 60 pounds ( eBay/svjabc1 )

“She decided quickly that, contrary to her first thoughts, the Dior bridal dress—90 meters of white satin, 550 hours of embroidery—was a drama that she could handle after all,” theVogue article continued.

Melania then altered the dress so that “all the flaps over breasts disappeared” and cut the girdle.

Vogue contributor Liana Satenstein shared the shock find on her Substack, “Neverworns,” on March 25 after her friend had recently come across it while shopping for an “80s Dior dress” online.

Liana’s friend was able to get in contact with the eBay seller and discovered that she was “a friend of one of Melania’s friends.” Because of this, the mutual friend was able to arrange a deal with Melania for the seller to buy her dress directly from her.

The wedding gown has been supposedly sitting in a box since the seller wore it on her big day.

The Independent has contacted the eBay seller, as well as representatives for Melania and designer John Galliano for comments.